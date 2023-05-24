Hummus and Co: Simply make delicious spreads yourself | > – Guide

Status: 05/19/2023 5:15 p.m Spreads are a great and healthy alternative to sausage and cheese, easy to make yourself and ideal for vegetarian and vegan cuisine. Preparation tips and recipes.

We often serve bread with cold cuts or cheese for breakfast or dinner. A healthy alternative to liver sausage, salami or Gouda are spreads. However, finished products from the supermarket are usually expensive, sometimes contain preservatives or artificial flavors and often disappoint in taste. It is therefore advisable to make spreads and creams yourself.

Spreads with cream cheese, quark and co

Good basic ingredients as a basis for vegetarian spreads are cream cheese, crème fraîche, quark or yoghurt. Depending on personal taste, you can also combine two or more of these ingredients. First stir the cream cheese or the chosen base until smooth, then add fresh herbs such as chives, coriander, thyme, basil or parsley. Add other ingredients as you like, such as chopped radishes, garlic, peppers, cucumber, spring onions or chopped nuts. If you like it Mediterranean, you can, for example, stir in finely chopped dried tomatoes, diced feta, olives or capers.

Refine spreads with herbs and spices

To make the spread really aromatic, you can refine it as you like. In addition to salt and pepper, spices such as cumin, turmeric or chilli powder or a little honey or lemon juice are suitable for seasoning. Combinations with sweet fruits such as mangoes, figs or dried dates are also delicious and go well with grilled food. Those who like to eat fish can mix in finely chopped smoked salmon or anchovies.

Vegan spreads with vegetables and tofu





In addition to milk substitute products, such as those made from soy, many different types of vegetables are suitable as a basis for vegan spreads. You don’t have to cook them yourself. Legumes such as chickpeas, lentils and beans are ideal as a basis for spreads and are available pre-cooked from cans or jars.

Other vegetables such as eggplant, beetroot, broccoli or pumpkin are also a good basis, but should be cooked first. This works well in the oven, but can also be done in a pot or pan. Cut the vegetables into small pieces so they cook faster. Then drain well and puree in a tall container. As with vegetarian spreads, vegan spreads also get the right kick from spices and fresh herbs, so taste them well afterwards and refine them as you like.

Hummus and guacamole: vegan classics





Hummus is popular on bread as well as for grilling or dipping. The traditional basic recipe is made with chickpeas and tahina, a sesame paste. Simply rinse the pre-cooked chickpeas in a sieve. Puree with the tahini and ice-cold water in a tall container and season to taste with finely chopped garlic, salt, pepper, olive oil, lemon juice and cumin.

Hummus can be varied in many ways: For example, you can stir in and puree cooked beetroot, aubergines, lentils or many other types of vegetables.

Another classic among vegan spreads and dips is guacamole. The basis is avocado, which can simply be mashed with a fork and then seasoned with lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Properly store homemade spreads

It is best to keep the homemade spreads tightly sealed in screw-top jars in the refrigerator. They will keep for about three days. Tip: Due to the limited shelf life, it is better to always prepare smaller quantities. You can count on about 50 to 70 grams per serving.

