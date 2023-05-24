Home » Hummus and Co: Simply make delicious spreads yourself | > – Guide
Health

Hummus and Co: Simply make delicious spreads yourself | > – Guide

by admin
Hummus and Co: Simply make delicious spreads yourself | > – Guide

Status: 05/19/2023 5:15 p.m

Spreads are a great and healthy alternative to sausage and cheese, easy to make yourself and ideal for vegetarian and vegan cuisine. Preparation tips and recipes.

We often serve bread with cold cuts or cheese for breakfast or dinner. A healthy alternative to liver sausage, salami or Gouda are spreads. However, finished products from the supermarket are usually expensive, sometimes contain preservatives or artificial flavors and often disappoint in taste. It is therefore advisable to make spreads and creams yourself.

Spreads with cream cheese, quark and co

Finely chopped walnuts give a spread with paprika a very tasty aroma.

Good basic ingredients as a basis for vegetarian spreads are cream cheese, crème fraîche, quark or yoghurt. Depending on personal taste, you can also combine two or more of these ingredients. First stir the cream cheese or the chosen base until smooth, then add fresh herbs such as chives, coriander, thyme, basil or parsley. Add other ingredients as you like, such as chopped radishes, garlic, peppers, cucumber, spring onions or chopped nuts. If you like it Mediterranean, you can, for example, stir in finely chopped dried tomatoes, diced feta, olives or capers.

Refine spreads with herbs and spices

To make the spread really aromatic, you can refine it as you like. In addition to salt and pepper, spices such as cumin, turmeric or chilli powder or a little honey or lemon juice are suitable for seasoning. Combinations with sweet fruits such as mangoes, figs or dried dates are also delicious and go well with grilled food. Those who like to eat fish can mix in finely chopped smoked salmon or anchovies.

See also  Razer HyperSense Suit "Razer HyperSense Suit" Makes Games No Longer Just Games - Computer King Ada

Vegan spreads with vegetables and tofu

Olive breading is served in a small white bowl, next to it are slices of bread with the tapenade and black olives. © Colourbox

Especially in vegan cuisine, spreads, here with olives, for example, are a delicious addition to the menu.

In addition to milk substitute products, such as those made from soy, many different types of vegetables are suitable as a basis for vegan spreads. You don’t have to cook them yourself. Legumes such as chickpeas, lentils and beans are ideal as a basis for spreads and are available pre-cooked from cans or jars.

Other vegetables such as eggplant, beetroot, broccoli or pumpkin are also a good basis, but should be cooked first. This works well in the oven, but can also be done in a pot or pan. Cut the vegetables into small pieces so they cook faster. Then drain well and puree in a tall container. As with vegetarian spreads, vegan spreads also get the right kick from spices and fresh herbs, so taste them well afterwards and refine them as you like.

Hummus and guacamole: vegan classics

A bowl of beetroot hummus. © ZS-Verlag Photo: Claudia Timmann

To prepare beetroot hummus, replace part of the chickpeas with the pre-cooked winter vegetables.

Hummus is popular on bread as well as for grilling or dipping. The traditional basic recipe is made with chickpeas and tahina, a sesame paste. Simply rinse the pre-cooked chickpeas in a sieve. Puree with the tahini and ice-cold water in a tall container and season to taste with finely chopped garlic, salt, pepper, olive oil, lemon juice and cumin.

Hummus can be varied in many ways: For example, you can stir in and puree cooked beetroot, aubergines, lentils or many other types of vegetables.

See also  NDR-Sport: Riding: Championship of Hamburg live today

Another classic among vegan spreads and dips is guacamole. The basis is avocado, which can simply be mashed with a fork and then seasoned with lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Properly store homemade spreads

It is best to keep the homemade spreads tightly sealed in screw-top jars in the refrigerator. They will keep for about three days. Tip: Due to the limited shelf life, it is better to always prepare smaller quantities. You can count on about 50 to 70 grams per serving.

Further information

Three slices of bread with pumpkin spread, topped with pumpkin seeds, on a wooden board. Photo: Claudia Timmann / ZS Verlag

Whether savory or sweet: delicious spreads that taste great on bread or as an accompaniment to meat or vegetables. more

Hummus served in a bowl. © fotolia photo: yuliiaholovchenko

Hummus, aioli and cream cheese go well with bread and raw vegetables as a dip. Buying tips and recipes. more

This topic in the program:

Eat better! | 05/21/2023 | 4:30 p.m

NDR Logo

You may also like

Marco Mengoni: “A prism to filter emotions and...

Recognizing and overcoming the fear of commitment: Expert...

WHO warns: “A new pandemic will arrive, we...

Insomnia affects over 40% of cancer patients –...

Which flowers bloom in the garden all summer?...

Leg bandages: why they are excellent allies and...

Colorectal cancer: here are the symptoms that should...

The Catholic Church of Illinois is accused of...

World Blood Cancer Day 2023: Young donors wanted

Insomnia affects more than 40% of cancer patients...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy