Hummus, the Middle Eastern dip rich in antioxidants

Perfect for a quick appetizer, loved all over the world so much to be celebrated on an International Day (May 13), l’hummus it is the dish that we most envy in Middle Eastern cuisine. For its versatility, given that it lends itself to various recipes and preparations, for its irresistible taste but above all for its beneficial properties. His real name is Hummus bi Tahini and it is completely vegetable, light and free of saturated fat. The antioxidants it is rich in make it a food easy to digesthas a good satiating power and is also energizing.

Source of natural energy for sportsmen

Hummus is prepared with two poor ingredients but from rich wholesome deeds: i ceci and the blessed, a sesame-based sauce. The former are an energy food, rich in vegetable proteins and nutrients they are good for the circulatory system. In fact, chickpeas contain various vitamins, including thiamin and riboflavin, which help strengthen the muscular system, making it a suitable food for athletes.

The interesting potential of sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are very small, but the basics of nutrition teach us that this means very little. Indeed, these basic ingredients of the tahini allow you to strengthen the immune system (particularly thanks to the content of zinc and selenium), as well as preventing cardiovascular diseases with the help of unsaturated fats Omega 3 and Omega 6.

Being then source of iron, potassium, calcium, B vitaminsmagnesium and folic acidhummus is ideal for pregnant women and growing children and development. Furthermore, the fibers contained in chickpeas favor intestinal transit and help eliminate toxins present in the colon. Does not contain lactosetherefore it is also perfect for those who are intolerant to enrich different dishes.

It’s good for the heart

Some studies have shown that hummus has antioxidant properties, anti-inflammatory and preparatory to the well-being of the heart, kidneys and nervous system. Thanks to the chickpeas that are one valuable source of folateThat regulate hypertension and keep homocysteine ​​levels low, an important predictor of cardiovascular risk. According to an Australian study, eating chickpeas significantly reduces cholesterol levels in people at risk of cardiovascular disease.

Improves digestion and puts you in a good mood

According to a study conducted by Tel Aviv University, hummus has a natural antidepressant effectsince two of the basic ingredients, i.e. olive oil and paprika, contain an amino acid which favors the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that gives a feeling of well-being and relaxation. Furthermore, it is a very light dish, you can therefore eat hummus in the evening to dress salads or a second course of meat without having problems in digestion and falling asleep.

Chickpea hummus: classic recipe

Ingredients for 4 people

200 g of cooked and drained chickpeas 4 tablespoons of tahina (sesame sauce) 5 tablespoons of olive oil 1 clove of garlic 1 pinch of paprika 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice A pinch of salt

Preparation

Chop the garlic and pour all the ingredients into a blender. Blend everything on medium power until you get a creamy consistency. Serve the hummus with crunchy raw vegetables or with a slice of carasau bread.

Eggplant hummus

Hummus’ sister sauce, the about us it is prepared with the same procedure but by inverting the chickpeas with the aubergine. Also in this case there is something to indulge in and the same goes for foods to be dunked in this irresistible sauce: try it with raw vegetables, on bread, with falafel (Middle Eastern meatballs) or with croutons.

Ingredients for 4 people

300 g of aubergine 25 g of tahini 1 tablespoon of lemon juice 1 clove of garlic Extra virgin olive oil Salt Black pepper Mint

Preparation

Wash and dry the aubergine and cook it in a preheated static oven at 180 °C for 1 hour and a half, turning it a couple of times to ensure that it cooks on all sides. Take it out of the oven and score it with the tip of a knife then transfer the pulp into a large bowl and mash it with a fork. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Pour a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil and crush a clove of garlic inside the mixture. Also add the strained lemon juice to the mixture and the tahini, stirring. Blend everything in the mixer at medium speed for about a minute and the sauce is ready.

Hummus with zucchini

One of the benefits of hummus is that it’s a very versatile sauce which lends itself to different variations: depending on the season and your tastes, you can vary the way of preparing it by choosing your favorite ingredients. The variants of different colors they can also be brought to the table together to make the table richer and the diet healthier. You put the vegetables and all the bowls with the different humus and you fill up with vitamins and benefits. Here you are a version with zucchini to trybut if you want you can add an orange to carrots or pumpkin, a violet to beets and a green one to avocado.

Ingredients

400 g of courgettes 1 teaspoon of ready-made tahini 1 lemon extra virgin olive oil cumin salt pepper

Preparation

Simmer the zucchini for 8-10 minutes or until soft (depending on size). Drain them, dry them with a cloth and cut them into 2 cm pieces.

Transfer the courgettes to a container with high sides, then add the tahina and cumin: a teaspoon if powdered or a few seeds. Cut a lemon and squeeze a wedge, then pour the juice into the bowl with the other ingredients. Season with salt and pepper then blend with the hand blender. You will have to obtain a soft and thick sauce without lumps. Accompany it with raw vegetables such as pinzimonio or croutons.

In a sweet version for breakfast or as a protein dessert

And to finish off lunch, here’s also a sweet version of hummus to serve for dessert. If we want we can also use the spreadable sauce for breakfast: it is a protein food, which is also good for athletes, vegan and gluten-free. Here is the easy preparation.

Ingredients

250 g of chickpeas 1 teaspoon of tahini 30 g of cocoa powder 2 tablespoons of seed oil Vanilla extract 100 g of agave syrup

Preparation

Rinse the chickpeas and then cook them in unsalted boiling water for about 7-8 minutes. Drain and dry them, then put them in a container with high sides and mash them with a fork.

Pour the tahini, cocoa and a teaspoon of vanilla extract into the bowl and start mixing. Also add the agave syrup and blend with the hand blender for a few minutes. When the sauce has a velvety and homogeneous appearance, it is ready to spread.

