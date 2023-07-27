Hundreds of pharmacies closed, hardly any new openings

Berlin – The wave of closures is rolling. In the first half of the year, numerous pharmacies had to be closed, as shown by a query by APOTHEKE ADHOC at the regional chambers of pharmacists. New openings are the absolute exception, more than half are in a single federal state. In some chamber districts, the negative numbers of the entire previous year have even been reached.

In the first half of the year, the number of pharmacies in Germany fell by 222, or 1.3 percent. At the beginning of the year there were 18,047 business locations; on June 30, there were still 17,825.

In purely arithmetical terms, there are ten operational closures for every new opening: 250 closures faced just 28 new openings. More than half of these were in North Rhine-Westphalia, and there were also isolated additions in Bavaria and Hesse (four start-ups each), in Hamburg (3), Rhineland-Palatinate (2) and Baden-Württemberg, Berlin, Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (1 each).

There were no new openings at all in the first six months in Lower Saxony, Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Saarland, Brandenburg, Bremen and Thuringia.

This means that the number of pharmacies dying is accelerating: In the entire previous year, a little more than 400 pharmacies closed, this previous negative record could be significantly exceeded this year according to the previous figures. In Baden-Württemberg, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein, as many pharmacies closed in the first six months as in the whole of last year.

The full post can be found at:

APOTHEKE ADHOC is the independent industry service for the pharmacy and pharmaceutical market. You can subscribe to the free newsletter at www.apotheke-adhoc.de/newsletter.