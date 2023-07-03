Hundreds of thousands of letters to taxpayers sent now in July by both INPS and Revenue Agencies

Why are hundreds of thousands of letters to taxpayers arriving from both INPS and Revenue Agencies? Inps and the Revenue Agency have carried out checks on the tax and social security contributions of Italian taxpayers and thousands of checks have been triggered for which the institutions are sending related communications to taxpayers.

Hundreds of letters from INPS to taxpayers, reasons and who is preparing to receive them

Thousands of taxpayers are receiving letters from INPS for the regularization of enrollments in the Separate Management.

Those who are receiving amicable notices from INPS are professionals without a cash register and other para-subordinate workers and contain a request for regularization of their registration in the separate management with payment of unpaid social security contributions.

The communication will be delivered to everyone by 30 June by e-mail and, although it is not a real request for payment of contributions but only for regularization of positions, not fulfilling this duty could have negative consequences over time.

Even the Agenzia delle Entrate is sending taxpayers hundreds of thousands of letters for various reasons which are from:

tax anomaly relating to the ISA models for the three-year period 2019-2021; failure to submit the VAT return relating to the 2022 tax period; false statement. Taxpayers can access the anomaly communications by consulting their tax drawer via the Revenue’s online site and both independently and through delegated intermediaries, using the 2023 Anomaly Communications software available in the Isa section which provides textual explanations and justifications for the behavior in the declaration.

If the recognized anomaly is corrected by the taxpayer, it is possible to take advantage of the active correction, correct the return and resend it with the correct ISA attachment. As regards the failure to submit the VAT return, the letters do not concern only those who have not submitted the VAT return but also those who have submitted it without completing the VE part or with active operations declared for amounts of less than one thousand euros.

Also in this case it is possible to proceed with the active repentance which allows for the payment of reduced penalties compared to the objections made by the Revenue Agency.

