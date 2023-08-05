Hungarian Athletes Explore Traditional Chinese Medicine at FISU Games Village in Chengdu

Title: Hungarian Athlete Experiences Traditional Chinese Medicine at FISU Games Village in Chengdu

Published: August 5, 2023, by Xinhua

Chengdu, Sichuan Province – Hungarian athlete Anna Poltz and her teammate recently experienced traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) while visiting the FISU Games Village in Chengdu, China. The athletes were photographed on August 2, 2023, engaging in a learning session about a TCM health care tool.

The athletes were seen enthusiastically participating in the session, demonstrating their curiosity about TCM and its potential benefits for sports performance. The FISU Games Village, a vibrant hub for athletes and officials visiting Chengdu, provided an ideal platform for them to explore and experience different aspects of Chinese culture.

As TCM gains popularity worldwide, both professional athletes and the general public have shown increasing interest in exploring its potential health benefits. The FISU Games Village offered Poltz and her teammate the opportunity to learn about TCM, especially its health care tools and techniques.

With China being renowned for its long-standing history and expertise in TCM, the FISU Games Village served as an ideal setting to showcase this unique aspect of Chinese culture. The athletes’ visit enabled them to witness first-hand the country’s traditional approach to health and well-being.

Anna Poltz expressed her excitement about learning about TCM during her visit to the FISU Games Village. She highlighted her interest in exploring alternative forms of health care and was particularly intrigued by the potential benefits of TCM for athletic performance and recovery.

The FISU Games Village is known for providing athletes with a glimpse into the host country’s culture and traditions. In addition to TCM, athletes have access to various other activities such as traditional music, dance, and cuisine, which enrich their overall experience during the competition.

As the FISU Games serve as a platform for athletes from different nations to come together and celebrate sportsmanship, cultural exchange also plays a significant role. The exposure to TCM at the Games Village further enhances this cultural aspect, providing athletes with a unique chance to experience a different approach to well-being.

As the FISU Games continue to promote cross-cultural understanding and appreciation, the participation of athletes like Anna Poltz in TCM-based activities exemplifies the spirit of openness and curiosity towards new experiences.

The engagement of international athletes with traditional Chinese medicine not only benefits their own well-being but also contributes to the broader promotion and recognition of TCM on a global scale. Through initiatives like the FISU Games, traditional practices such as TCM can expand their reach and gain wider acceptance among diverse communities around the world.

As the FISU Games Village continues to attract athletes from various countries, it is expected that more athletes will have the opportunity to explore TCM and integrate its principles into their own training and recovery routines.

Picture: The featured image captures Hungarian athlete Anna Poltz (L) and her teammate engrossed in learning about a TCM health care tool at the FISU Games Village in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, on August 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

