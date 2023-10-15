Hungarian Biochemist Katalin Karikó and American Researcher Drew Weissman Awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine for Groundbreaking mRNA Discoveries

Hungarian biochemist Katalin Karikó and American researcher Drew Weissman were awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine on Monday for their groundbreaking work on messenger RNA (mRNA), which paved the way for the development of effective vaccines against COVID-19. The Nobel Prize Committee recognized their contributions in elucidating the modifications of nucleic bases that enabled the rapid development of vaccines during one of the greatest health threats in modern times.

Karikó and Weissman’s discoveries on mRNA have revolutionized the field of medicine, accelerating the development of mRNA-based vaccines such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which have played a crucial role in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recognition of their achievements, the researchers will be honored with a diploma, a gold medal, and a cash prize of nearly a million dollars. The award ceremony will take place in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death in 1896, when the Nobel Prizes were established through his will.

Last year’s Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo for his pioneering work in paleogenetics and his discoveries about human evolution. Pääbo, the son of a Nobel laureate, is renowned for sequencing the genome of Neanderthals and revealing the genetic connection between humans and this extinct hominid species.

The Nobel Prize season will continue with the announcements of the Physics award on Tuesday and the Chemistry award on Wednesday. The Literature prize recipient will be announced on Thursday, while the Nobel Peace Prize will be revealed in Oslo on Friday. The season will conclude on October 9 with the announcement of the recipient of the Nobel Prize in Economics, established in 1969 by the Bank of Sweden.

The recognition of Karikó and Weissman’s contributions highlights the impact of scientific research in combating global health crises and showcases the vital role mRNA technology plays in vaccine development. Their groundbreaking discoveries have not only saved countless lives during the COVID-19 pandemic but have also paved the way for future advancements in mRNA therapeutics and immunization strategies.

