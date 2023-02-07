Home Health hunger and enthusiasm. Gym for Vitale
Training day in Ragalna where Ferraro’s troop is preparing for the internal challenge with the Mariglianese. During the session good impressions came from the advanced package whose many members took part in the entire session, including the final mini-match. Who worked separately was Mattia Vitale, busy in the gym with a showy ankle bandage; while Marco Palermo was absent. Still struggling with ankle problems, however, Simone Buffa who due to physical problems has seen very little in these 22 days.

