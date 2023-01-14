HURRY UP TO HUNGER: having a snack is neither a ritual nor an opportunity to “disconnect” between one activity and another. Instead, it is a healthy way to avoid hunger attacks that can lead to real meals after hours, capable of satisfying the palate, but at the cost of an excessive amount of calories. Green light therefore for hunger breakers, as long as they are healthy, light and nutritious.

A JAR OF YOGURT: a delicious and quick to prepare snack is the one made with yogurt, fresh and delicate and easily digestible. To fill up on flavor and energy, just pour a teaspoon of honey and one of pine nuts into the yogurt pot, preferably natural white, mix carefully and enjoy a healthy snack.

A SPOON OF HONEY: honey is a very precious food, capable of enhancing brain activity and increasing levels of serotonin, the hormone that regulates happiness and well-being. Used to sweeten an herbal tea to break hunger or for a good night’s tea, it will make everything very pleasant: a real pampering for the body and the spirit.

VEGETABLE DRINKS: milk knows how to satiate with sweetness, but lactose intolerance and digestive difficulties often make us forget how good and satisfying this irreplaceable food is. We therefore focus on vegetable-based drinks (soy, almond, coconut, rice, oats) which will be perfect when, victims of peckish before going to sleep, we can console ourselves by drinking a nice glass. An excellent snack to appease the sense of hunger capable of giving a nice gratification, an authentic magical touch capable of making us sleep soundly like ten and praise.

A SLICE OF WHOLEMEAL BREAD: neglecting carbohydrates in the diet is a mistake not to be made. Just as important as other foods in a balanced diet, they are essential to give us a sense of satiety and a boost of energy, especially in the morning. So yes to a healthy breakfast with a couple of slices of wholemeal bread to which to add a veil of jam, perhaps homemade, to start our day with gusto.

OAT FLAKES: eaten for breakfast in hot milk they are really tasty (the British know it well!), but oat flakes are allies of well-being because they naturally promote the elimination of toxins, normalize the intestinal flora and give a lasting sense of satiety , staving off hunger for several hours.

EGG: long mistreated, they are regaining a place of honor in diets. Rich in protein, eggs are filling despite having few calories (about 60 per egg). Excellent to be enjoyed for breakfast in many different and all delicious preparations, or as a snack so as not to arrive at dinner time too hungry, they can easily be eaten at least four times a week.

DRIED FRUIT: rich in mineral salts, vitamin E and friendly fats, dried fruit improves digestive activity. Good and precious, a handful of walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds and pistachios constitute a truly nutritious and tasty snack, easy to consume on any occasion, even outside the home.