Hunger timer, males eat at night and gain weight – Feeding

news-txt”>

Women and men differ not only in the qualitative choices of food but also in the time of day in which they take it, with different metabolic repercussions: males have a propensity to concentrate food consumption in the evening hours, risking obesity more ‘, while women instead more in the first half of the day. This was stated by a study presented at the first National Congress dedicated to “Gender Endocrinology”, promoted and organized by the Italian Society of Endocrinology (SIE) and just concluded in Naples, which saw gender nutrition among the central themes.

Just like the well-known sleep-wake cycle that is managed by the biological clock located in the hypothalamus, other rhythms, including hunger, are also established by an internal clock marked by changes in metabolism that occur during the day. “That’s why to maintain a normal weight it’s important to synchronize the time we take meals with our internal timer, concentrating the consumption of food in the first part of the day when cortisol levels are higher and the daily energy requirement is greater” – says Annamaria Colao, president of SIE and Professor of Endocrinology at the Federico II University of Naples.

A review, to be published, conducted by the Department of Endocrinology of the Federico II University of Naples precisely to understand these differences. “47% of women concentrate their food consumption in the first part of the day against 33% of men. For the evening, however, it is 46% of women against 63% of men. “Women therefore tend to follow the clock organic, with beneficial effects for maintaining a normal weight. Men, on the other hand, are “late eaters” that is, night eaters when cortisol levels are lower. This leads to worse metabolic consequences because they are ‘out of phase’ with the biological timetable and a greater risk of developing obesity, also because they are more inclined than women to wake up to consume snacks at night”.

“It is therefore not decisive whether you have breakfast at 6 rather than 9 and if you have lunch at 12 or 2 pm, the important thing is that most of the daily caloric requirement is consumed within the first part of the day, i.e. generally within 3 pm “, warns Colao. .