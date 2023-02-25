The military point 377 | In a report, the Bureau has traced the framework of its interventions globally one year after the invasion: there is everything except espionage, the real one, made up of infiltrators, double and triple crosses

From Park Avenue to the Pacific, from Beverly Hills to Florida: the FBI recounts its campaign to stand up to the Russians and their allies, an activity often carried out in parallel with that of the US Treasury Department. In one of his reports, one year after the invasion, the Bureau has framed its interventions globally. The first point is the identification of resources belonging to oligarchs or personalities acting in favor of Moscow, for a total of 500 million dollars. In particular, agents spotted two super yachts — Viktor Vekselberg’s Tango in Spain e the Amadeus of Suleiman Kerimov in Fiji — as well as aircraft owned by figures connected to Russia: corporate jets like the one from Lukoil but also large planes used by companies or billionaires, like the two by Roman Abramovich. So they found real estate, villas, luxury residences in California, New York, Washington and Florida.

There were then investigations into a dozen individuals suspected of money laundering, violation of sanctions and crimes of a financial nature: among others the oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev and the Russian parliamentarian Alexander Babakov; the American television producer Jack Hanick who would assist Malofeyev himself; the British businessman Graham Bonham-Carter who allegedly violated the sanctions on behalf of the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, also under investigation. Controls have been intense to prevent the export of dual use material (civil and military)many checks on companies and businesses, strong contrast of cyber and disinformation raids conducted by the GRU, the Russian military secret service, a work carried out in close cooperation with Kiev.

Support in the investigation of war crimes was therefore significantwith the collection of evidence, data, clues that could serve to nail those responsible for massacres, torture, violence: a work carried out in collaboration with the Ukrainian Attorney General’s Office, but also with the National Police and the Border Guard, who have simultaneously received training and mentoring. The feds have made their expertise available with the use of technology, but also the classic work of agents on the ground. We have to imagine the theatre, multiple: immaculate offices, palaces in famous streets, registers, banks, well-known or little-known ports, geographical locations involved in the conflict. Official sources, however, are silent on the war of spiesthe real one, made up of infiltrators, double and triple games, existences incognito.

the land where the FBI plays the role of sentinel and hunter. The current year has been tumultuous, full of twists brought about by investigations on a global scale. The West has expelled hundreds of Russians suspected of incompatible or illegal activities, has unmasked several who had managed to establish themselves in institutions, universities, research centers. The case of the German mole is sensational, a senior intelligence official likely to be responsible for immense damage: his trusted courier was blocked after a trip to Miami thanks also to the role of the Americans. Always the US sieve has warned partners about the arrival of men and women part of the clandestine network created by the Gru, a very aggressive apparatus in sneaking into a state, sometimes ignoring the safety rules. Indeed they were discovered. But for each of them there are just as many, in hiding, protected by false identities and unsuspected occupations. a battle that never ends.

