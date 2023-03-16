Springtime has officially hit the Disney parks!

This means that there are tons of new treats to try, experiences you won’t want to miss out on, and merchandise to grab! If you find yourself visiting Disneyland soon, there’s one experience you’ll want to check out — but you’ll want to hurry!

From now through April 9th in Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disneyyou can participate in the Eggstravaganza scavenger hunt!

Essentially, you’ll buy a game board for $9.99 (plus tax) and then go on the hunt for Disney-themed Easter eggs that have been hidden in certain areas of the Resort. You can then visit a redemption location to get your choice of a special prize — a Disney-themed egg!

The eggs you’ll be looking for during the scavenger hunt are hidden throughout the parks and Downtown Disney so you’ll be able to choose where you want to hunt for eggs (or you can do the scavenger hunt in all 3 locations to really get into the spirit).

Keep in mind though that the game boards in all three locations are differentso if you want to play in all three areas, you’ll have to buy all three game boards.

On the back of the game boards, you’ll find stickers that match the eggs you’ll be hunting. When you find an egg in a particular location, you’ll place the sticker in the corresponding spot on the game board.

Here’s a full list of where you can buy your game boards and redeem them for the prize:

Downtown Disney District

Sales Locations:

Acorns Gifts & Goods (located at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa; both Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney District game boards are sold here)

The Disney Dress Shop

Disney’s Fantasia Shop (located at the Disneyland Hotel; only Downtown Disney District game boards are sold here)

Disney’s Pin Traders

Mickey in Paradise (located at the Paradise Pier Hotel; both Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney District game boards are sold here)

WonderGround Gallery

World of Disney

Redemption Locations:

Disney’s Pin Traders

World of Disney

Disneyland Park

Sales Locations:

20th Century Music Company

Adventureland Bazaar

Disney Showcase

Disneyana

Emporium

The Little Chalet

Little Green Men Store Command

Pioneer Mercantile

Pooh Corner

Redemption Location:

Disney California Adventure Park

Sales Locations:

Acorns Gifts & Goods (located at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa; both Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney District game boards are sold here)

Elias & Co.

Gone Hollywood

Humphrey’s Service & Supplies

Mickey in Paradise (located at the Paradise Pier Hotel; both Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney District game boards are sold here)

Ramone’s House of Body Art

Rushin’ River Outfitters

Seaside Souvenirs

Trolley Treats

Redemption Location:

One of the unique things about this activity is that you technically don’t need to finish it to get the prize. You can return your game board to a redemption location to receive your prize even if you DON’T complete the entire quest.

Again, the prize is your choice of 1 of 6 collectible Disney-themed character eggs.

Want to just pick up a set of 3 eggs WITHOUT playing the scavenger hunt or paying for the board, you can pay $14.99 and pick up a set of 3 eggs themed to The Lion King!

Overall, Eggstravaganza is a fun activity the whole family can enjoy and you can play while you explore the rest of the parks! However, supplies are limitedso we suggest grabbing your board sooner rather than later.

While the board will tell you what general area of the parks/Downtown Disney to find the eggs in, you’ll have to look high and low to spot them!

Be sure to look within the merchandise…

…and above those displays!

It’s very similar to the Eggstravaganza scavenger hunt that is available for a limited time at EPCOT in Disney World.

What do you think about this activity? Tell us in the comments. And be sure to stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disneyland news!

Visiting Disneyland soon? Here’s a word of warning…

Have you ever played this game in Disneyland or in EPCOT? Tell us below!