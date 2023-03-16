Home Health HURRY! You Don’t Have Long to Pick Up an Exclusive Disney Prize
HURRY! You Don’t Have Long to Pick Up an Exclusive Disney Prize

by admin
HURRY! You Don’t Have Long to Pick Up an Exclusive Disney Prize

Springtime has officially hit the Disney parks!

Disneyland

This means that there are tons of new treats to try, experiences you won’t want to miss out on, and merchandise to grab! If you find yourself visiting Disneyland soon, there’s one experience you’ll want to check out — but you’ll want to hurry!

From now through April 9th in Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disneyyou can participate in the Eggstravaganza scavenger hunt!

Time to Find Some Eggs!

Essentially, you’ll buy a game board for $9.99 (plus tax) and then go on the hunt for Disney-themed Easter eggs that have been hidden in certain areas of the Resort. You can then visit a redemption location to get your choice of a special prize — a Disney-themed egg!

Disneyland Eggstravaganza Prizes

The eggs you’ll be looking for during the scavenger hunt are hidden throughout the parks and Downtown Disney so you’ll be able to choose where you want to hunt for eggs (or you can do the scavenger hunt in all 3 locations to really get into the spirit).

Disneyland Park Board

Keep in mind though that the game boards in all three locations are differentso if you want to play in all three areas, you’ll have to buy all three game boards.

On the back of the game boards, you’ll find stickers that match the eggs you’ll be hunting. When you find an egg in a particular location, you’ll place the sticker in the corresponding spot on the game board.

California Adventure Board

Here’s a full list of where you can buy your game boards and redeem them for the prize:

Downtown Disney District

Sales Locations:

  • Acorns Gifts & Goods (located at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa; both Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney District game boards are sold here)
  • The Disney Dress Shop
  • Disney’s Fantasia Shop (located at the Disneyland Hotel; only Downtown Disney District game boards are sold here)
  • Disney’s Pin Traders
  • Mickey in Paradise (located at the Paradise Pier Hotel; both Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney District game boards are sold here)
  • WonderGround Gallery
  • World of Disney

Redemption Locations:

  • Disney’s Pin Traders
  • World of Disney

Disneyland Park

Sales Locations:

  • 20th Century Music Company
  • Adventureland Bazaar
  • Disney Showcase
  • Disneyana
  • Emporium
  • The Little Chalet
  • Little Green Men Store Command
  • Pioneer Mercantile
  • Pooh Corner

Redemption Location:

Disney California Adventure Park

Sales Locations:

  • Acorns Gifts & Goods (located at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa; both Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney District game boards are sold here)
  • Elias & Co.
  • Gone Hollywood
  • Humphrey’s Service & Supplies
  • Mickey in Paradise (located at the Paradise Pier Hotel; both Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney District game boards are sold here)
  • Ramone’s House of Body Art
  • Rushin’ River Outfitters
  • Seaside Souvenirs
  • Trolley Treats

Redemption Location:

Eggstravaganza!

One of the unique things about this activity is that you technically don’t need to finish it to get the prize. You can return your game board to a redemption location to receive your prize even if you DON’T complete the entire quest.

Again, the prize is your choice of 1 of 6 collectible Disney-themed character eggs.

The Egg Prizes

Want to just pick up a set of 3 eggs WITHOUT playing the scavenger hunt or paying for the board, you can pay $14.99 and pick up a set of 3 eggs themed to The Lion King!

Separate Ones You Can Purchase

Overall, Eggstravaganza is a fun activity the whole family can enjoy and you can play while you explore the rest of the parks! However, supplies are limitedso we suggest grabbing your board sooner rather than later.

Found one!

While the board will tell you what general area of the parks/Downtown Disney to find the eggs in, you’ll have to look high and low to spot them!

Another one!

Be sure to look within the merchandise…

There’s Another One

…and above those displays!

Hiding!

It’s very similar to the Eggstravaganza scavenger hunt that is available for a limited time at EPCOT in Disney World.

We Found an Egg at Disneyland!

What do you think about this activity? Tell us in the comments. And be sure to stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disneyland news!

Have you ever played this game in Disneyland or in EPCOT? Tell us below!

