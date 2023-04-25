Home » Husband and wife killed at home in Verona
Health

Husband and wife killed at home in Verona

by admin

breaking latest news – Two elderly people, husband and wife, were found dead today, in the late afternoon, in Veronain the neighborhood Borgo Rome. The police intervened on the spot with forensic technicians who carried out the necessary surveys for several hours to try to reconstruct the dynamics of the double crime.

At the moment, the investigators are not ruling out any leads. Officers are trying to trace son 55-year-old of the couple, who is currently untraceable. The two elders were allegedly stabbed to death in their home.

Go to the article

See also  what happens from May 1st

You may also like

computer systems blocked, first aid on haywire

How much will Luigi Di Maio earn as...

Studies show: Live long and healthy with meditation

Dukan diet with 3 fight foods: how it...

Mucus in the throat: how to get rid...

France, little girl found dead in a garbage...

This really helps against the caterpillars!

«The Constitution was born where the partisans fell....

a study by a Chinese university reveals it

2,000 euros deductible in health insurance? Insurance professional...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy