Husband and wife killed at home in Verona

breaking latest news – Two elderly people, husband and wife, were found dead today, in the late afternoon, in Veronain the neighborhood Borgo Rome. The police intervened on the spot with forensic technicians who carried out the necessary surveys for several hours to try to reconstruct the dynamics of the double crime.

At the moment, the investigators are not ruling out any leads. Officers are trying to trace son 55-year-old of the couple, who is currently untraceable. The two elders were allegedly stabbed to death in their home.

