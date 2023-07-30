Husband sues – because mother wants to feed child vegan

On July 28, 2023, the “Luzerner Zeitung” reported on a court case from Italy. After a couple divorced, the woman, a vegan, wanted to adjust the diet of her twelve-year-old son to her own. However, since she continued to share custody with her non-vegan ex-husband, there were repeated conflicts and finally the ex-husband sued.

Court judges on vegan diet

A court in Bergamo took on the case and consulted nutritionists to arrive at a justifiable verdict. According to the “Luzerner Zeitung”, they said that a vegan diet was not balanced enough for a growing child because several nutrients and vitamins were missing.

Based on this advice, the court ruled that the father could serve the son meat twice a week. And not only that: from now on, the mother is also obliged to cook the teenager a meaty dish once a week.

According to the “Luzerner Zeitung”, the mother later described the verdict as “absurd”. The state tells her how to feed her child. “At least the judge could have ordered the father to fry a fish, too,” said the mother, not without sarcasm.

