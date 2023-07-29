Home » Husband sues – because mother wants to feed child vegan
Health

Husband sues – because mother wants to feed child vegan

by admin
Husband sues – because mother wants to feed child vegan

On July 28, 2023, the “Luzerner Zeitung” reported on a court case from Italy. After a couple divorced, the woman, a vegan, wanted to adjust the diet of her twelve-year-old son to her own. However, since she continued to share custody with her non-vegan ex-husband, there were repeated conflicts and finally the ex-husband sued.

Court judges on vegan diet

A court in Bergamo took on the case and consulted nutritionists to arrive at a justifiable verdict. According to the “Luzerner Zeitung”, they said that a vegan diet was not balanced enough for a growing child because several nutrients and vitamins were missing.

Based on this advice, the court ruled that the father could serve the son meat twice a week. And not only that: from now on, the mother is also obliged to cook the teenager a meaty dish once a week.

According to the “Luzerner Zeitung”, the mother later described the verdict as “absurd”. The state tells her how to feed her child. “At least the judge could have ordered the father to fry a fish, too,” said the mother, not without sarcasm.

See also  Rumor: "God of War: Ragnarök" will be shown next week-God of War: Ragnarök

You may also like

F1, Belgian GP 2023: Verstappen wins the Sprint...

Cleaning the toilet cistern: A cool trick for...

Biden to Meloni: “You could have told me...

The Incredible Benefits of Naked Workouts: Improving Physical...

Pork chops with lentils | > – Guide...

Chile, US, and Spain conduct joint exercise Estrella...

Athletics, Ceccarelli and Diaz light up the Italian...

On World Hepatitis Day, the World Hepatitis Alliance...

Fencing World Championships: double gold for Italy in...

The Ancient Grandmother’s Remedy: Alleviating Common Problems with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy