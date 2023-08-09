Hush cut is the biggest fall 2023 hairstyle trend you should know about!

Shortly before the change of season, we always feel like a little hairstyle update. Have you ever heard of Hush Cut? What is behind the hairstyle trend in autumn 2023? Who can wear the look and how is the hush cut styled?

A new and chic hairstyle is probably the easiest and at the same time the most exciting way to freshen up our look. The good old bob remains very popular but has plenty of competition for the coming season. Chic, cheeky and a great eye-catcher – the hush cut is making waves and is one of the most sought-after haircuts in the world! The cool layered cut has already taken our hearts by storm and is definitely one of the biggest hairstyle trends of fall 2023 that we will see everywhere soon.

What is the hush cut?

You can always rely on the Bob – we know that. But sometimes we feel like something new and luckily there are endless cool haircuts for medium length hair. And when it comes to our hair, we’re taking inspiration from Korean women for the upcoming season. Originally from Korea, the hush cut has become increasingly popular around the world. The hush cut is a soft, layered haircut that is combined with soft layers or fringed bangs that frame the face.

Translated into German, “Hush” means something like “Silence”, and that explains pretty much everything. At first glance, the hush cut reminds us of classic haircuts like the wolf cut and the mullet hairstyle. There are a few key differences between the looks. The mullet and the wolf cut are usually combined with hard steps and appear coarser and more edgy.

With the hush cut, on the other hand, the transition is not as noticeable and the highlights are longer and finer cut. As a result, the trend hairstyle looks much softer and looks much more natural. The fine layers ensure a feather-light look and bring plenty of movement and dynamics to the hair. The hush cut follows the natural hair structure, which also makes styling in the morning a real breeze.

Who suits the hush cut?

And now the good news – the hush cut actually looks gorgeous on women of all ages and suits face shapes and hair types beautifully. In order to achieve a look that is as flattering as possible, the levels should be individually adapted to your own hair structure. In order for the layers to be visible on straight hair, they should be cut a little shorter. With thicker hair, on the other hand, it is advisable to emphasize individual sections of hair more.

The only thing to watch out for is that the layers don’t look too harsh. The hush cut is characterized by very soft steps that flow into each other very fluently and subtly. The trend hairstyle is also ideal for those of you who have always wanted to try bangs but never dared to. So if you want an effortless and relaxed look, then the fall 2023 hush cut is for you!

While thin hair gains more fullness and volume through the layered cut, thicker hair gets more shape and structure through the fringes. The layered bangs frame our face perfectly and bring out our facial features, especially the cheekbones, perfectly. A real all-rounder, so! When it comes to the hush cut as a hairstyle trend in autumn 2023, attention to detail is paramount. To achieve that airy, soft feel, hair is often trimmed into the desired shape with a razor rather than scissors.

This is how chic we style the trend hairstyle in autumn 2023

We don’t know about you, but we’re already getting tired of spending hours styling our hair. And that’s exactly why we love the hush cut as a hairstyle trend for fall 2023! The layered haircut thrives on its nonchalance and should always look pretty natural. Depending on your heart’s content and the occasion, you can create different looks with it. Our absolute favourite? Clearly in the popular undone look! Simply let your hair air dry, then style with some texturizing spray and voilà – you’re good to go.

If you like something a little more elegant and structured, you can style the hush cut with playful beach waves. To add a touch of glamor to the look, use styling products with a subtle shine effect – this also makes the hair look healthy and shiny. And if you want to keep your hair out of your face, go for a quick and easy updo of your choice.

