Hutter made a U-turn before crashing

July 14, 2023 18:48

In the video, the car is seen returning at full speed to the village. The funerals of the victims were held in Favaro Veneto



Ansa

Angelika Hutter made a U-turn a few minutes before taking via Udine where he ran over an entire family aboard his black Audi A3 in Santo Stefano di Cadore, in the Belluno area. This is what emerges from a video recorded by the security cameras placed on the SR 355 Val Degano. In the pictures you can see the car, driven by the 32-year-old Germanmake an U-turn and then take the direction that will lead you to via Udine where then, a few minutes later, he will mow down Mattia Antonello, who would have turned 2 on 16 July, his 48-year-old father Marco, and his maternal grandmother Maria Grazia Zuin, aged 64.

Farewell to the family overwhelmed in Cadore Mother Elena bent over by pain unable to enter the church. It is the symbolic image of the funerals of the Venezia family – father, son and grandmother – mowed down on the sidewalk by a car in Santo Stefano di Cadore (Belluno). In the churchyard of Sant’Andrea, in Favaro Veneto, on the Venetian mainland, the white coffin of Mattia passes by, he would have turned two next Sunday, followed by that of Marco Antoniello (48) father of the child and his grandmother Mariagrazia Zuin (64 ). Then supported by friends, Elena sets off in a surreal silence broken only by the sound of the bell. All around the astonished silence of a community that has found itself united in pain and at the same time fragile for what happened.

Photogallery – The funeral of the overwhelmed family in Santo Stefano di Cadore



An entire city to greet the victims The church is too small for everyone and at that point the parish playing field fills up where three giant screens allow you to follow the religious function. On the altar, assisted by other priests, Don Giuseppe celebrates. The priest finds it difficult to speak, he is moved, he remembers that just a year ago he had baptized Mattia at Sant’Andrea. “A tragedy, three broken lives – he says – Mattia just blossomed, Marco, a father with many projects and a grandmother, Marigrazia, always ready to give”. It is difficult for Don Giuseppe to offer answers and so “in the face of these deaths we are shocked” and he speaks of “different feelings that fill our hearts”. And then that “knot in the stomach” that came to him when he found out. Don Giuseppe only mentions the accident recalling those three lives broken while they were happy on vacation: “whoever is driving can be a fragile person who can make mistakes and who endangers his life and that of others”.

After the blessing, the coffins stood in the churchyard for over an hour; many wanted to embrace



Elena and grandfather Lucio. At their side were the mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro – the city was in mourning – the mayor of Santo Stefano di Cadore, Oscar Meneghetti, and the Prefect of Venice Michele di Bari.

Daily News

Latest breaking latest news arrivals

{{#articles}}

{{{title}}}

{{/articles}}

The most viewed of Cronaca

{{#articles}}

{{{title}}}

{{/articles}}

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

