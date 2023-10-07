HV.1 takes off in New York – breaking latest news

by Health Editorial Staff

The strongly growing subvariant is reminiscent of Delta. In Italy Covid cases increase by 13%. The reinfection rate at 43% (but only the tip of the iceberg)

A new variant of Sars-CoV-2 identified with the acronym HV.1 is spreading in the United States where, according to experts, it could soon become dominant, overtaking Eris (EG.5) and Fornax (FL.1.5.1) . In the tracking of variants carried out by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at the end of September, HV.1 rose from 7-8% to 12.9% in the United States in two weeks. And it continues to grow. HV.1, recombinant of EG.5.1.6.1 or ) from the University of Arkansas, on X – will soon become the lineage of Sars-CoV-2 most circulating in the USA.

The subvariant grows in New York

The subvariant has been isolated particularly in New York. HV.1 has a slight advantage in terms of growth – underlines the researcher – compared to the lineages circulating in New York. It will be interesting to see how it evolves and observe the performance of HV.1 and BA.2.86 (Pirola). At the moment it is still an acronym under observation in the United States, but if it continues to grow and attracts international attention, HV.1 will also soon be renamed, like Triton, Cerberus, Kraken, Arturo, Eris, the latest arrival Pirola and the lesser known Fornax.

HV.1* has slight growth advantage over the #FLip lineages circulating in New York will be interesting to wait and watch the performance of advanced HV.1* (ie., w/FLip etc) and BA.2.86* pic.twitter.com/5tHJn10IuK — Raj Rajnarayanan (@RajlabN) October 6, 2023

The situation in Italy

Meanwhile, in Italy the latest monitoring by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore di Sanit has recorded an increase in cases of 13%. The incidence also rises from 66 to 75 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (the vast majority concern patients between 80 and 89 years old). The Rt index rises to 0.96 (last week it was 0.90), but still just below the epidemic threshold. The employment rate in the medical area is 5% (3,146 hospitalized), a slight increase compared to 4.4% a week ago. Occupancy in intensive care remains substantially stable, equal to 1.1% (94 hospitalized) compared to 0.9% seven days ago. There were 137 deaths with a variation of +6.2% compared to the previous week (129). The average age of new cases is 56 years. Covid is present but not breaking through. This week’s data confirm the trend, already recorded in recent times, of a slight increase which, however, does not affect hospitals. To date, the reopening of schools does not seem to have had much of an impact on the epidemiological trend. We continue, as the Ministry of Health, to keep our guard up through a tight monitoring system, ready as always to intervene whenever it is really necessary, with the most appropriate measures, explains the Director General of Health Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Go to.

The issue of reinfections

The percentage of reinfections is a striking fact: 43% of people with Covid had already had it at least once. In short, we get sick again. And the data is only the tip of the iceberg because weekly monitoring can only give an idea of ​​the trend of infections. Very often people decide to take a quick swab independently, without the obligation to communicate the result, so a good part of the positives are not traced. Infections (and reinfections) are therefore much more numerous.

According to a study published in Science, the level of protection that everyone will have in the coming months against Covid will depend not only on the choice to get vaccinated, but also on whether or not they have contracted the infection in the past and on the variant that infected them. The ability that the immune system has to recognize the Sars CoV-2 virus and fight it also depends greatly on which variant has been previously encountered: the more different its mutations are compared to the new virus, the easier it will be to spread. The experts’ recommendation always remains to vaccinate the most fragile people: it is not said that contagion will be avoided, but serious illness can be avoided

