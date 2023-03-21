If you want to look younger or fresher, you can have hyaluronic acid injected to combat wrinkles. Such aesthetic interventions are booming. In the corona pandemic, demand continued to rise, including among men.

After Botox treatments, hyaluronic acid treatments are at the forefront of minimally invasive interventions by aesthetic plastic surgeons in Germany. In addition, there are wrinkle injections with hyaluron fillers by dermatologists, for which no statistical figures are available.

Padded, but is partly risky Typical areas of application. Nasolabial folds can be filled with hyaluronic acid. In other areas it gives volume. © Stiftung Warentest; Getty Images If biotechnologically produced hyaluronic acid is injected into the skin, it regains volume. Unlike permanent refills, the funds degrade after a few months. However, injecting is very risky in certain areas and requires expertise and experience. Tipp: The first point of contact are specialists in dermatology and plastic and aesthetic surgery. You should have completed advanced training in aesthetic injection treatments. Use the doctor search on the websites of specialist societies such as the Working Group on Aesthetic Dermatology and Cosmetologythe Association of German Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons or the German Society for Aesthetic Botulinum and Filler Therapy.

Effects and Risks of Botox Injections In addition to hyaluronic acid, botulinum toxin is also used to inject wrinkles. In our Botox Special, we classify the effects, limits, risks and side effects of Botox injections and tell you which prescription drugs are approved for the treatment of frown lines and crow’s feet. See also Do you get fat because your metabolism slows down? An alibi In the PDF for the article on aesthetic procedures from test 11/2021, which is subject to a fee, we explain what rights patients have in the case of aesthetic procedures. In an interview, a dermatologist says what is important when choosing a doctor. We also provide tips on how to prevent premature skin aging.

Risk of blindness with hyaluronic acid Some websites of beauty clinics and centers advertise the injections as low-risk and low in side effects. This contrasts with the frightening, albeit very rare, cases of blindness and stroke. This can happen when hyaluronic acid accidentally gets into blood vessels that supply the eye or brain.

Hyaluronic Acid: For plumping and lifting

Implant passport for hyaluronic acid fillers Products with hyaluronic acid have not been studied as well as those with botulinum toxin. The products are freely available. Since May 2021, all filling materials that are injected under the skin must be certified as a medical device. Security data must be presented for this. An implant pass, which all treated patients must receive, should also ensure security. It contains information about the product used.

Beautician is not allowed to inject Medical laypersons and beauticians are not allowed to inject wrinkles, as court rulings have confirmed. Naturopaths are not allowed to inject Botox, but hyaluronic acid. However, experts advise against it: only qualified doctors have the necessary knowledge of anatomy and, in the event of complications, may use prescription drugs such as Hylase, which can break down hyaluronic acid.

What hyaluronic acid injections cost The prices for hyaluronic acid treatments vary and depend on various factors, such as the material used, the facial area to be treated, the quantity used and the respective practices and clinics. The German Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery indicates costs of around 200 to 500 euros for wrinkle injections. See also Netflix also offers video games, but no one has noticed