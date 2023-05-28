Hyaluronic acid, not just an excellent beauty ally: skin treatments that few know about

Very popular anti-aging, hyaluronic acid is also useful in the treatment of skin diseases: the thesis of a group of Italian experts.

Increasingly used in the aesthetic field against skin aging, thehyaluronic acid it also has several other clinical uses. This substance produced naturally by the body and also present in many animals it has the function of hydrating the tissues and was discovered in the 1970s in the vitreous humor of the eye.

Being a important component of connective tissueguarantees the skin the hydration it needs to stay toned and elastic, not to mention that it is a very powerful protective filter against viruses and bacteria. It usually has no contraindications and it is also for this reason that many people, with advancing age (i.e. when its concentration in the connective tissue begins to decrease) undergo injections of this substance to make the skin of the face shiny and compact again. .

What still not many know is that hyaluronic acid is not only used as an anti-wrinkle: some Italian scholars have signed a document published by the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology illustrating them healing abilities.

Hyaluronic acid is also excellent for treating skin diseases: science says so

As the plastic surgeon explains Charles DiGregorioamong those who signed the document, it has been seen that by injecting into the deep dermis and into the dermal adipose tissue of hyaluronic acid gel of non-animal origintruly amazing results are achieved. These gels from the name “Nasha” demonstrate “the ability to stimulate fibroblasts by promoting the formation of collagenous tissue”.

And this is where they emerge the healing properties of hyaluronic acid from a clinical point of view: Di Gregorio underlines the effectiveness of collagen in the treatment of scars caused by acne and the document states that these gels are also useful in the treatment of cutaneous and subcutaneous atrophy. But these are not the only valuable effects on health that can be obtained from the use of these products.

Doctor Magda Belmontesidermatologist who first signed the document, also explains how much hyaluronic acid serves to cure dry skin caused by atopic dermatitis. The vesicles, itching, redness and all the other symptoms of the pathology in question must be treated pharmacologically with steroids and other indicated medicines, which almost always, during the regression phase, make the skin very dry: “a condition which can sometimes become disabling for the patient, presenting with rough and thickened skin. And it is in this phase that the use of these gels can lead to a significant improvement”. Excellent news also for women who have faced breast cancer – explains Belmontesi – who have been taking tamoxifen for years, a drug that causes a certain dryness of the skin of the face.