Influenza e respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Two common respiratory viruses that can merge to form a hybrid virus able to evade the human immune system and infect lung cells: researchers from the MRC-University of Glasgow they observed one viral cooperation that had never been observed before. The researchers believe the findings could help explain why co-infections can lead to significantly worse disease for some patients, including hard-to-treat viral pneumonia.

The problem of co-infections

Each year, approximately 5 million people worldwide are hospitalized with influenza A, while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the leading cause of acute lower respiratory tract infections in children under the age of five and may cause serious illnesses in some children and the elderly. Although co-infections, in which a person becomes infected with both viruses at the same time, are believed to be relatively common, it was unclear how these viruses would respond if they were found within the same cell.

“Respiratory viruses exist as part of a community of many viruses that all affect the same region of the body, as an ecological niche,” explained Joanne Haney of the MRC Virus Research Center – University of Glasgow, who led the study. “We need to understand how these infections occur in the context of each other to get a more complete picture of the biology of each individual virus.”

Research

To investigate, Haney and his colleagues deliberately infected human lung cells with both viruses and found that, instead of competing with each other as other viruses are known to do, they fused together to form a palm-shaped hybrid virus: the virus RSV it was the trunk and the influence the leaves.

“This type of hybrid virus has never been described before,” said Professor Pablo Murcia, who oversaw the research, published in Nature Microbiology – We’re talking about viruses from two completely different families that combine together with the genomes and external proteins of both viruses. It’s a new type of virus pathogen. ‘

Hybrid virus infection

Once formed, the hybrid virus it was also able to infect neighboring cells, even in the presence of flu antibodies that would normally block the infection. Although the antibodies still attached to the influenza proteins on the surface of the hybrid virus, the virus simply used nearby RSV proteins to infect lung cells instead. Murcia said: “The flu is using hybrid viral particles like a Trojan horse.”

In addition to helping the virus By evading the immune system, joining forces may also allow them to access a wider range of lung cells. While influenza usually infects cells in the nose, throat, and trachea, RSV tends to prefer cells in the trachea and lungs, although there is some overlap. “This could increase the chances of the flu triggering a serious and sometimes fatal lung infection called viral pneumonia,” said Dr. Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds. Although he warned that more research is needed to show that hybrid viruses are implicated in human disease. “RSV tends to go lower in the lungs than the seasonal flu virus, and you are more likely to have more severe illness as the infection goes down.”