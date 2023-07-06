Hydrangea Flowers Turn Brown: Reasons and Simple Solutions

Are your hydrangea flowers turning brown? This is a common problem among gardeners, but if you catch it early, you can revive your plant and maybe even save the buds.

It can be very frustrating when you’re looking forward to the beautiful blooms of hydrangeas and suddenly they turn brown and crusty. Are you discovering more and more brown flowers? Then these could indicate wrong growth conditions. There are a number of reasons why hydrangea flowers turn brown and dry up, and here’s what you can do about it.

Hydrangea flowers turn brown: how to save the plant?

Hydrangeas shine in all their glory in summer. These beautiful flowering shrubs are very easy to care for as long as you give them a little attention. No matter what color your hydrangeas are, they will all dry up and turn brown by the end of the season. However, if you notice your plant turning brown prematurely, it may be due to growing conditions. Don’t worry though, as you can still fix this problem as long as you act quickly.

Placed in full sun

The hydrangea flowers can turn brown due to too much sun. This plant thrives best in half sun and some afternoon shade is of great benefit to her.

If this is the cause of your hydrangea turning brown, consider transplanting the plant to a less sunny location in the garden. Since hydrangeas are native to woodlands, planting them under a tree is a good way to give them the best conditions. However, we recommend that you do this in the fall or spring so that it can establish itself more easily.

If you don’t have a shady spot in the garden, you can transplant your hydrangea into a container that you can easily move around as needed.

Incorrect watering

Hydrangeas need proper watering in the summer to thrive. Water the plants thoroughly every 5 days early in the morning to allow the foliage and flowers to dry during the day. It is very important to always water them at the base as too much moisture on the leaves and buds can lead to fungus and browning.

However, overwatering your plant during the flowering period can result in brown buds. To make sure this is the case, check the hydrangea’s leaves. Overwatered plants have yellow leaves that often fall off. You can also check the soil, which you want to feel moist but not soggy.

If you overwater, stop watering until the soil dries out a bit.

If the hydrangea flowers turn brown but look rather dried out, it’s probably because the plant isn’t getting enough water. Then the leaves fall off and the flowers begin to wither in the afternoon. If you don’t catch these early signs of underwatering early on, the buds will turn brown.

Cover the soil with a 2 cm layer of mulch to retain moisture in the soil and create optimal conditions for the plant.

Bad ground conditions

Too acidic or too alkaline soil can quickly cause hydrangea flowers to turn brown. Over-feeding with nitrogen or aluminum sulfate (to turn buds blue) can also weaken and eventually kill the plant. Therefore, it is important to use a balanced fertilizer, and to cover the soil with mulch and water the plant well before fertilizing.

Test the soil regularly and especially when the hydrangeas develop brown flowers in order to adjust the soil conditions in good time. If you find over-fertilization, flush out the soil by watering it much longer than usual.

Hydrangea flowers turn brown: potted plants

The causes of the brown flowers of potted hydrangeas are largely the same as those of hydrangeas grown in the garden. However, there are some exceptions that relate specifically to the potted plants.

If the pot is too small, the risk of brown leaves and flowers increases. The extensive root system of hydrangeas requires more space to have good access to moisture. In addition, potted plants should be watered much more often, as they can dry out very quickly on hot days.

If you notice brown leaves and flowers on your potted plant, transplant it to a larger pot.

Should you remove the brown hydrangea flowers?

If you found the cause of the brown hydrangea flowers and took the necessary measures, your plant should recover in a short time and most of the flowers should be saved.

Remove any brown flowers and the petals of less affected flowers with clean pruning shears so the hydrangea looks better and can focus its energy on producing beautiful new flowers.

You can remove brown flowers throughout the flowering period, but you should stop in late fall to avoid accidentally eliminating the buds.

