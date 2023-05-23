Home » Hydration, what changes in summer: how much water should we drink every day?
Health

Hydration, what changes in summer: how much water should we drink every day?

by admin
Hydration, what changes in summer: how much water should we drink every day?

How much water should you drink in the summer for proper hydration? The quantities vary and the parameters differ from person to person.

The heat is finally upon us, the warm season is about to arrive and with it the questions that have been accompanying us for years come back. Among the most popular questions, there is always the one that many reasonably ask themselves, namely: “How much water should you drink when temperatures are high?”.

This is an intelligent question that many people ask. We are made for 55% water and it is now known that dehydration has harmful effects on the whole organism. But what are the ideal quantities?

The answer is not unique for everyone. The recommended daily doses vary according to age, gender, state of health, physical activity, environment and thermoregulation. Generally speaking, a healthy, adult person should consume 0.03 ml of water for each kg.

It is recommended by experts to drink about two liters of water a day, and the doses contained in food must also be included. For example, pasta is made up of this precious liquid, as well as vegetables, fruit and actually any food contains a percentage of it.

Proper hydration also helps cognitive processes

To maintain a healthy lifestyle, keep weight under control, increase concentration and improve performance, it is recommended to prefer water to sugary and carbonated drinks. They are certainly tasty and tasty, and especially in summer they are preferred, but water should always be the first choice.

As mentioned, maintaining the right hydration is essential to allow the organs to work at their best, and the improvements in them should not be underestimated mental processes. In fact, when you don’t introduce the correct amount of liquids, even the brain suffers! Numerous studies have in fact been conducted which have confirmed the fact: when you are in a state of dehydration it is difficult to concentrate, your memory suffers a severe blow and even your mood is compromised.

See also  Scientists find a new way to fight cancer using batteries
Remember to drink! Tips to keep in mind Lots of health

In fact, professionals recommend drinking two glasses of water before main meals in order to stimulate the appearance of a sense of satiety and avoid the risk of overeating.

In fact, it is known that we feel short-tempered, demotivated and tired without the right amount of water in circulation. Therefore, drinking enough ensures that the entire body works at its best, it helps digestive, intestinal, cognitive processes and much more. It is also essential to keep your weight under control.

You may also like

Biden and McCarthy seek understanding – breaking latest...

Isola dei Famosi, the person Cristina Scuccia is...

The pure summer figure is a myth

Almonds, that’s why we should eat them every...

Get yellowed sneakers white again with these home...

but retreat can become a trap

“My mother affected by uterine cancer, an odyssey...

Bison enclosure Jump: Visiting the gentle giants |...

Organ donation: yes or no? / The decision...

Gluten-free recipes: quick and delicious ideas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy