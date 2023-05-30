Hydrocephalus: what it is, symptoms, how to treat it and which dogs are most at risk

Hydrocephalus is a disease that affects many dogs: let’s find out together what it is, how it is treated and what the main symptoms are.

Subjecting him to constant visits and checks remains essential, in order to be able to intervene with targeted therapies if problems should emerge. Sometimes, however, even this may not be enough, especially if you have chosen a breed that can be a hydrocephalus risk, a problem that should never be underestimated.

Hydrocephalus in dogs: never underestimate it

You often hear about hydrocephalusa problem that can affect humans, but also dogs, even if those who are not experts in the field may not know exactly what it is and don’t know how to recognize it.

This term identifies the situation in which excessive accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) occurs within the brain. In most cases it is congenitalIt is rarely diagnosed as a result of situations such as head trauma, vitamin A deficiency, brain tumors, or exposure to drugs, chemicals, bacteria, viruses, or other toxins.

Very often congenital hydrocephalus is the result of a malformation in the puppyHowever, if it is diagnosed in adulthood it can be the result of a brain tumor, edema or meningitis.

Each breed of dog can have a genetic predisposition to different diseases, which also occurs with thehydrocephalus, which can especially affect some. The greatest risk, according to what has emerged in the latest studies, seems to be above all “toy” breed animals, i.e. Yorkshire, Shih Tzu, Pomeranian, Maltese, Pekingese and Chihuahua.

To them can then also be added i brachycephalic, or animals with a skull of particular dimensions, a characteristic that can put them in greater danger. This is the case, for example, of bulldogs and pugswhich record a higher production of LCR.

Usually the first symptoms appear on the nerves, Eyes that appear misaligned or crossed (squint) are among the most worrying ones. ataxic gait (they walk uncoordinated), convulsions, open fontanel (in puppies), partial blindness (can become total in the most severe cases), strange behaviors such as turning in circles or pressing the head against the floor or walls, coma.

You should then rush to the vet immediately if you notice an abnormal size of the braincase, which may appear larger or bulging than normal. The first tool to diagnose it is given by radiography of the skull and ultrasound of the ventricles. In dogs hydrocephalus can affect their behavior, it is no coincidence that they can get tired quickly and have uncontrolled reactions. However, the therapies must always be administered under strict medical supervision.