When you think of Creative Assembly, you think of Total War, Warhammer, Grand Strategy and similar names and keywords. In general, you wouldn’t associate British developers with first-person, team-based multiplayer shooters. But then again, it was a similar case until the launch of Alien Isolation to see how it ended. The point is, CA is working on a game called Hyenas and it’s a far cry from the typical projects developers often take on, and as part of our field trip to Cologne, we got to see the game firsthand, and Sega showed us what it takes to play the game. extensive intervention.

For those wondering what the heck a hyena is, the game is a team-based sci-fi shooter where squads of players compete against each other to steal valuable (often Sega-related) goods that are protected in the vault on the map. There’s an element of looting involved, in the sense that you have to travel around the map, defeat other players to get important items, and then keep running away with them to win. Of course, since this is a multiplayer project, other teams will want to beat you, and even often bring you some grief as you go about your business.

The gameplay itself seems to be fairly fast-paced, with moves and gunplay more similar to what Respawn offers in Apex Legends. Since the hyena is set in space, on the space station to be exact, there are also elements that reflect this, such as the zero-gravity position, and the method of turning on/off the artificial gravity system. For those wondering how the gear system works, there’s also looting in Hyena, which means you’ll need to forage chests for better gear and other items to aid in combat and combat.

As for the battle itself and how it works, it all depends on the role you and your team play in the battle, and likewise who you face in your opponents. For example, the character Prima can use her 1Up anti-gravity ability to better navigate the zero-G area, easily turning a fight here to her advantage, while Galaxia can use a deflection shield to better protect herself from danger or Turn the tide of battle. While Creative Assembly only showed us some of the hyenas that will be on offer, variety is clearly a strong point.

On the topic of diversity, the actual station of the gameplay also seems to be doing well here. As I mentioned before, it’s in many ways a paradise for Sega and pop culture, because wherever you go, you’ll find all kinds of tributes to the iconic gaming company and retro culture in general. From arcade machines, to giant Rubik’s Cubes, to Sonic the Hedgehog, and even retro home console systems, it’s all there (often defining each room), and you can steal a lot of it as part of your heist job.

At this point, you might be wondering how the hyena race is actually won. The idea is to acquire merchandise and then increase your influence points in the game. Once you have a certain amount, you can stream and deposit your winnings from the station, but as your level of influence increases, so do the goals on your back, which means other teams will see you as For a walking opportunity, you can get goods quickly. Also, if you all get knocked out, your team won’t respawn, death is the last thing you want to be welcomed.

Otherwise, it’s worth noting that Hyena isn’t actually a strictly PvP game, as there are NPC enemies littering the levels. These people will protect the merchandise and make your life more challenging, but not to the same extent as other players. What Sharkmob did to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’s NPC faction seems like a good point of comparison.

While I’d like to tell you how all of these features feel in actual gameplay, unfortunately, that’s something I can’t add since I didn’t get a chance to play any of Hyenas’ games during the press conference. Still, I was really impressed with the many different concepts and smooth motion that I’m excited to see what this talented team can do in the FPS world.