Cooking is an art that requires a lot of passion and skill, but safety and hygiene are just as important. Let’s see what to do and what NOT to do to keep your kitchen clean.
The Kitchen it is a place where raw and cooked food is constantly handled, and the hygiene of the whole environment is crucial for the health of the diners. In this article, we will talk about the mistakes not to be made in the kitchen to ensure safe and hygienic food preparation.
Mistakes not to be made in the kitchen for hygiene
The kitchen is a place where raw and cooked foods are handled, and so it is essential to maintain a hygienic environment to avoid food contamination and ensure the safety of diners. Here are some simple tips for maintaining hygiene in the kitchen.
AND important to wash your hands thoroughly with warm soapy water before and after preparing food to prevent the spread of germs. To store food properly, you need to follow some hygiene rules, such as storing raw food separately from cooked food, keeping food covered or under the right container, and checking for refrigerated storage at temperatures below 4 degrees Celsius.
Utensils used in the kitchen (knives, pots, pans, cutting boards, etc.) should be cleaned thoroughly with soap and water after each use and should not be shared between raw and cooked foods to avoid cross-contamination. Cooking food properly: Cooking food properly is one way to avoid bacterial contamination. It is important to cook meat to an internal temperature of at least 70 degrees Celsius and chicken to 75 degrees Celsius.
Il work surface must be clean with water and vinegar based disinfectant solutions or other disinfectant products. Furthermore, it is important to use a disinfectant product to clean the kitchen sink as well.
The most common mistakes not to be made to keep the kitchen hygienic
Among the most common mistakes that we have all made at least once and which jeopardize hygiene in the kitchen, include:
-
Don’t wash your hands: this is one of the main mistakes that are made in the kitchen. Washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water before starting food preparation prevents contamination of dangerous germs and bacteria that can transmit disease.
-
Do not wash utensils: kitchen utensils, such as pots, pans and knives, must be cleaned thoroughly before and after use. In particular, it is important to wash knives after using them to cut raw meat to avoid cross-contamination.
-
Not storing food properly: food must be stored in the fridge or freezer correctly. Raw foods, such as meat, should be stored on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator to prevent their juice from contaminating other foods.
-
Do not cook food at suitable temperatures: cooking food at suitable temperatures is essential to eliminate bacteria and diseases. For example, meat must be cooked to an internal temperature of at least 70 degrees Celsius, while chicken must reach 75 degrees Celsius to be safe to consume.
-
Don’t clean the table: the workbench must be cleaned thoroughly before and after use. Use a vinegar and water solution to remove germs and bacteria from the countertop.
-
NDo not use a different cutting board for meat. Using the same work surfaces could increase the risk of food contamination so that any germs and infections present in a piece of meat could easily migrate into vegetables or any other food with which it came into contact.