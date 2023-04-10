Cooking is an art that requires a lot of passion and skill, but safety and hygiene are just as important. Let’s see what to do and what NOT to do to keep your kitchen clean.

The Kitchen it is a place where raw and cooked food is constantly handled, and the hygiene of the whole environment is crucial for the health of the diners. In this article, we will talk about the mistakes not to be made in the kitchen to ensure safe and hygienic food preparation.

Mistakes not to be made in the kitchen for hygiene

The kitchen is a place where raw and cooked foods are handled, and so it is essential to maintain a hygienic environment to avoid food contamination and ensure the safety of diners. Here are some simple tips for maintaining hygiene in the kitchen.

AND important to wash your hands thoroughly with warm soapy water before and after preparing food to prevent the spread of germs. To store food properly, you need to follow some hygiene rules, such as storing raw food separately from cooked food, keeping food covered or under the right container, and checking for refrigerated storage at temperatures below 4 degrees Celsius.

Utensils used in the kitchen (knives, pots, pans, cutting boards, etc.) should be cleaned thoroughly with soap and water after each use and should not be shared between raw and cooked foods to avoid cross-contamination. Cooking food properly: Cooking food properly is one way to avoid bacterial contamination. It is important to cook meat to an internal temperature of at least 70 degrees Celsius and chicken to 75 degrees Celsius.

Il work surface must be clean with water and vinegar based disinfectant solutions or other disinfectant products. Furthermore, it is important to use a disinfectant product to clean the kitchen sink as well.

The most common mistakes not to be made to keep the kitchen hygienic

Among the most common mistakes that we have all made at least once and which jeopardize hygiene in the kitchen, include: