After an edition canceled and experienced in fits and starts due to the pandemic, we return to a format completely in attendance and this for the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin, better known as IFA, the largest European technology fair, is news in itself. important. For the German event, the centenary anniversary is now near (the first issue dates back to 1924 and the one to be held from 2 to 6 September is the 59th) and the hope of the organizers is to replicate the numbers of 2019, when visitors paying were about 250 thousand. Among the 30 exhibition pavilions there will not be Apple as expected but all the elite of consumer electronics, with the exception of Xiaomi, Sony and a few other brands, will be present What to expect in the window? One of the leitmotifs, once again, will be the connected and intelligent home, in all its various expressions, from the thermostat to the mega TV screen. And then sustainability, which has become a dogma of producers’ (marketing) strategies and that moves from the home to the outdoor world, in turn increasingly linked to the capabilities of wearable technology.

Smart life fra comfort and fun



On paper, Ifa Next promises a lot, an innovation hub that will host research institutes, universities, associations and startups and will showcase various innovations marked by the “green” factor, never as today a fixed point in the evolution of electronic products (from of production with zero emissions to the complete recycling of end-of-life devices), and to connectivity understood as barrier-free interconnection of systems and applications. Many of these solutions will involve intelligent living managed by sensors and algorithms and in this groove fall the tactile feedback technology patented by the German Feelbelt, which allows you to physically perceive the sound of games and films for an even more intense sound experience, and the audio system based on deep learning models of the Berlin startup ai | coustics, designed to increase the quality and clarity of the voice transmissions of online events, podcasts and remote lessons. Also of interest is the Korean Vtouch, with a “contact less” tactile technology that uses artificial intelligence and a 3D camera to activate a control panel simply by indicating it, and the French Asweshare network frame, to exchange photos and text messages. even if there is no Internet connection. And then sensors for the safety of the elderly, smart accessories for feeding small children and smart gardening kits such as that of the Italian Hexagro, which has developed a vertical cultivation system (Living Farming Tree) for the living room.

Market decelerating

Ifa 2022 opens its doors at a time of great economic uncertainty, which is reflected in the purchasing behavior of consumers. According to the findings of Gfk, the turnover of consumer technology in Italy (including telephony and household appliances) in the first five months of the year shows a positive 0.7% year on year for a total of 6.4 billion euros but also denounces the first signs of a slowdown, although the jump forward compared to the same period in 2019 was 19%. The sector was driven by the performance of audio video, with decoders and TVs on the shields for the new switch off of digital terrestrial, while computers and devices for the office pay duty (down by 14.5%) after record sales in the last two years fueled by smart working. Opening the target on the global market, the scenario painted by Gfk is marked by a marked deceleration, exacerbated by inflationary pressures and geopolitical instability. Despite the climate of uncertainty, the year-end budget is expected to be in surplus, with an increase of 2% to 1,400 billion dollars (the figure also includes the item of durable goods, which is worth about 500 billion), but a far cry deal 12.2% growth recorded in 2021. The causes of the slowdown? Different and complementary to each other, from the continuous turbulence in the supply chain that cause costs (of raw materials) and prices (of consumer products) to rise to the less willingness to spend of some groups of consumers.