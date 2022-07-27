Hyper-growth, licensed gaming and esports: Formula E in chat with Kieran Holmes-Darby

The 2022 Formula E season is coming to an end. But not only that, but the 2022 Accelerate Esports Championship that ensues. Known as Formula E’s way of reaching a wider audience and capitalizing on the eSports and gaming scene. As game director Kieran Holmes-Darby (formerly known as co-founder of Excel Esports) said, “This is our way of engaging people in Formula E through competitive gaming.

There will be six rounds in total, with the final round taking place in London over the next few days, with the winner taking home a share of the €100,000 prize pool, as well as the 2022 Formula E final in Seoul, South Korea on August 13-14. of VIP tickets, as well as access to the cockpit of an actual Formula E car.

Because of the variety of prizes, I had the opportunity to chat with Holmes-Darby about how Accelerate is connected to the real-life Formula E circuit and how far it has come over the years.

Gamereactor: How is the competition in Formula E: Acceleration perceived by fans, and have you found new audiences coming to esports as part of its connection to the real-life Formula E scene?

Holmes-Darby: I think the original goal of Accelerate, I think if you look at the trends in motorsport as a whole more broadly through the pandemic, esports is a way you can continue to have races in motorsport while the ratings of esports races at the time Rate numbers are going to be hard to replicate in the future because ultimately they’re going after traditional sports audiences and if you will, they’re filling in the gaps.

This side goal is also trying to find the next real world driver with these esports startups and now into a world where our core media product is our real race we have to completely change strategy and I’m not sure all motorsport works did so. Hopefully in Formula E we can be a leader or thought leader in this space and how we need to approach esports and the wider gaming world in an age where we have a core racing product.

What led to the decision to open Formula E to all: Accelerate?

Well, this is a change in strategy. While 100% we want to fully celebrate our heroes and best drivers; we want to give them the chance to dive into real Formula E cars and test themselves in real world driving to see if we can make that great Cinderella Story and crossovers — that’s still definitely part of what we’re doing, but I don’t think that’s the core focus anymore because when that’s the core focus, you’re really fishing in a fairly niche pond.

I mean, if you think about the number of race-like cars in the world, the number of esports professionals, and how many of them can even realistically jump into a Formula E car and get any good, it’s a very niche pool, You’re fishing, as I said, in a world where our core media product is our competition, we have to revolutionize what we do in gaming/esports to make sure we launch the widest possible audience, And get as many people as possible into the sport. It’s not just about being the best, it’s about coming to the competition and experiencing the sport. So, in a nutshell, we have more participants than ever this year because we’ve obviously opened it up. So for us, that’s at least a good point of proof for the direction of travel.

Has the success and growth of the F1 esports series influenced the way you approached Formula E esports?

I don’t think there is talk of a racing series in a broad sense. Broadly speaking, I think the way other motorsport series work has worked in an era without racing. But now that we have the car, I think everyone’s going to have to adjust their strategy, and I think we’re thought leaders in the field and the way we’re going. I don’t know if others will follow suit or stick to their point of view, but from our perspective it’s not the way because if you’re trying to create another media product from your esports startup, you’re basically trying to directly Competing with your current product, I don’t think many people would rather look at an esports product than a major product. It’s really just an auxiliary product that you already have.

Our real goal is to get new people into the sport. Let people experience Formula E for the first time. We’re a growing sport, we’ve only been around for eight seasons, and the whole goal here is hyper-growth. Games are a way to introduce people to the sport.

We would definitely take a completely different route and be very conscious. This year has been amazing, we have participants from all corners of the world and a huge number of female participants, which is really cool. This is awesome.

One might argue that Formula E racing is the most technologically advanced part, so with that being the case, how does the sport fit so smoothly into gaming and sim racing?

That’s a good question, and I think that’s one of our key USPs (unique selling propositions) in gaming. If you look at our product and attack mode and all these different parts of our IP, we’re pretty close to being a video game. You go offline to get a boost – we’ve all played racing games where you go offline to get a boost and outpace people – that’s what we’re creating, we’re creating a sport that’s almost ready for video games.

It’s exciting when I’m talking to game developers, because for them there’s the possibility that the game they’re bringing in is completely new, and there’s IP out there that they can’t get from other motorsport. This is very exciting for me and makes my job so much easier.

Using rFactor 2 as a console game allows you to do things other games don’t, and given the history that Formula E shares with Forza Motorsport, can we expect something similar when the next Forza Motorsport launches in early 2023?

Without revealing to you my entire business development plan, we’re always open to partnering with the biggest and best game developers in motorsports. Like I said, we’re looking for game developers who can leverage our IP in exciting ways, create exciting activation opportunities for new fans and bring new fans into the sport, but also for Their current players offer exciting IPs that are different from what they had before. We’ve been keeping an eye on these.

We are currently using rFactor. This is the most realistic simulator I’ve at least experienced or experienced, and I think it offers very realistic gameplay for those sim racers. But like I said, maybe a little bit more niche than some of the games you mentioned. We are open to exploring options.

Have you ever thought about an officially licensed Formula E game?

It’s definitely always an ongoing conversation. When I joined it was the first thing I put on the table, you know “let’s make our own game” “It’s definitely always at work, I would say, but there’s a timer, what When it really makes sense to do this, I think going back to a hyper-growth state at the moment, really trying to get a new audience, is releasing your own game the best way to do that, or is it ultimately licensing your IP to someone with a huge audience? Existing games in order to play Formula E better now? Strategically I would go for the latter now, but I would never cancel games where we make our own because there is definitely potential in the future.

Since this is the final of the 2022 Accelered Championship, when it returns next season, how will you expand it?

It’s definitely coming back for the 2023 season, and I think the bigger question is whether we can achieve anything in the gap between those two seasons. That’s the conversation we’re having right now. Acceleration is a great way to drum up excitement for an actual E-Prix, which is why we’ve tied them all together. However, there is a question mark, can these starts fill the gap between our seasons? There are no concrete plans yet, but there are plenty of theories about what we should be doing in the gap between seasons 8 and 9.

How do you see Gen3 racing changing Formula E: Speed ​​Championship?

The Gen3 era is very exciting. as far as I know,[汽車]Lighter, faster, smaller, and that’s just a good thing for motorsport. This will make racing, both in real life and in video games, even more exciting. And the Gen3 era, we loaded more races, we loaded more locations, we loaded more tracks, so you just created more opportunities for IP and more for people and exciting tracks.

FIA

Given your experience with Excel esports, do you think we’ll start to see more esports organizations getting into sim racing and signing up sim racers as well?

I guess it depends on their goals and what they want to achieve. If you go the franchise route, in terms of your F1 or anything like that, it’s very focused on traditional F1 teams, traditional esports teams don’t have as much room to operate.

If you look at the work we’ve done on Accelerate, we’re very focused on the individual and bringing new people into our movement. If you’ve ever seen what Fortnite does in the world of esports, they get a lot of insistence on not being a proper esports for not catering to teams well, but what they do is create something exciting for the individual Activities, and that’s where we initially focused: trying to create exciting activities for individuals to be able to participate in.

If we get the chance to launch a series that makes sense for an esports team, you might see more. But it all depends on what their goals are, the opportunities we create, and that has to make sense.

As a final question, as Game Director of Formula E, which drivers should we be watching for this weekend’s London final?

It’s actually an absolutely stacked grid. I’m pleasantly surprised that all the “hero” names in the race-like world will be racing, because that’s always great for our product. You have Jarno Opmeer, you have Freddy Rasmussen, you have your Bono [Huis]you have the best people in the community.

Exciting, certainly not public yet, but I’m happy to share that we’ve been working on a new circuit and we’ve been working on getting the London circuit into the race, and for the speed final we want to be on the London circuit Contest. Now, no one’s going to touch it, which means you hand it over to the driver on Thursday, and they basically have a day and a half to practice. It could be interesting from a podium point of view, we really don’t know.

As far as everything else goes, it’s pretty standard. We’re going to follow the Formula E qualifying system, so the best guy will win, but who’s going to be the best on that track? I have no idea.

Many thanks to Kieran Holmes-Darby for talking to us. The Formula E: Accelerate final is at the London E-Prix this weekend, so be sure to check it out here.