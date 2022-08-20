While it is true that a one-time binge of carbohydrates does not produce particular consequences in terms of blood sugar, a diet too rich in refined carbohydrates can have important consequences in terms of line and health.

Maria Elena Perrero

Hyperglycemia or glycemic peak, fasting or postprandial: two conditions related to blood glucose levels, namely the glycemia, which are a wake-up call for possible pre-diabetes or diabetes, but that cannot simply occur after a binge carbohydrates. If the binges become a real one hyperglycemic diet, however, they can lead to pre-diabetes and al diabetes. “But let’s start with the distinction between hyperglycemia (or glycemic peak) fasting, in the morning, and postprandial “, says a Official Active il professor Carmine Gazzarusoprofessor of Endocrinology at the University of Milan and head of the Diabetes, Endocrinology, Metabolic and Vascular Diseases Service and the Clinical Research Center of the Beato Matteo Clinical Institute in Vigevano.

Hyperglycemia or fasting and postprandial glycemic peak: the difference and the values — As can be seen from the definition, thehyperglycemia postprandiale is a condition of glycemic peakor high presence of glucose in the blood, which occurs after meals, while thefasting hyperglycemia occurs in the morning, upon awakening. There are also several values. “L’fasting hyperglycemia it occurs when the glycaemia upon waking is higher than 100. If between 100 and 125 it indicates a condition of pre-diabetes, but if it exceeds 126 it signals a condition of real diabetes ”, underlines Professor Gazzaruso. “L‘postprandial hyperglycemiaon the other hand, it occurs when the glycaemia after eating exceeds 140. Up to 199 indicates a condition of pre-diabetes, over 200 a real diabetes “. See also Covid effect, 99% of breast and prostate interventions postponed in 2020

Spike or hyperglycemia and diabetes — Hyperglycemia or glycemic peaktherefore, it is a condition that occurs when our insulin metabolism does not function properly. “If I have no alterations of the carbohydrate metabolism I can’t have glycemic peaks – Professor Gazzaruso points out -. If I also eat many carbohydrates but I have a normal metabolic system, in particular insulin, in general I do not exceed 140 after a meal, because the amount of insulin I produce immediately lowers the blood sugar below 140. But the food abuse does not have to be constant, otherwise my metabolic system, in the long run, will no longer be able to respond adequately, reducing the glycemia”.

Hyperglycemia and insulin — It all depends oninsulin efficiency. “In general, fasting hyperglycemia in the morning is more related toinsulin resistance, that is, the fact that insulin is less effective in reducing blood sugar at night. This nocturnal hyperglycemia is worsened by the fact that hormones that oppose insulin activity (i.e. cortisol and growth hormone). This is why hyperglycemia is evident above all in the morning – explains the endocrinologist -. It is different postprandial hyperglycemia: in this case the insulin may be able to keep the blood sugar below 140, increasing. When, however, insulin resistance is associated the deficit of insulin production, especially linked to the meal and in particular to the hyperglycemic meal, then the postprandial glycaemia also increases. It should be remembered that in type 2 diabetes, dietary, the first hyperglycemia that occurs is in the morning, fasting “. See also These silent and widespread tumors could appear after the age of 50 and without manifesting symptoms

Insulin resistance and hyperglycemia — The glycemic peak is therefore closely linked toinsulin resistance. “If I’m not insulin resistant and if I have a pancreatic system that can respond to anything hyperglycemia, there cannot be a hyperglycemia, unless it is a stress hyperglycemia, meaning by stress not brain stress but that caused by an acute intercurrent illness, such as an infectious disease – explains Professor Gazzaruso -. In this case the hyperglycemia is transient, it lasts the time of the disease, hindering only temporarily the activity of insulin. But in the norm one constant hyperglycemia in the morning and / or after meals it means that the insulin functioning system is no longer efficient both as insulin resistance, because the insulin is no longer able to perform its functions despite being produced in large quantities, with a compensatory function , and because it is not possible to produce enough insulin to keep blood sugar below 140 at meal “.

Glycemic peak: the symptoms — The ‘problem’ of the spike in blood sugar or hyperglycemia is that it does not give symptoms except when it has reached very high levels. “THE symptoms of elevated hyperglycemia they are the need to urinate more and increased thirst, as well as a feeling of poor lucidity. But if the values ​​are not particularly high (and the values ​​are very subjective) there are no symptoms ”, underlines Professor Gazzaruso. Hence the importance of regular checks through a simple blood sample, a banal blood test that monitors two values: the fasting blood sugar, in the morning, and theglycated hemoglobin. “It is precisely the latter, in fact, that provides the data relating to the 24-hour average blood sugar, not only in fasting, thus highlighting a possible postprandial hyperglycemia which is not detected if only the fasting blood glucose value is examined ”, emphasizes the diabetologist. See also Covid: Gemini study, exercise protects against more severe forms

Glycemic peak: pay attention to your diet — At the level of prevention of diabetes and, more generally, of hyperglycemia, the diet plays a very important role. Unlike cholesterol, on which diet only affects about 20% of the total while brain stress has a significant impact, together with genetics, in the case of diabetes and hyperglycemia, in addition to familiarity, excess weight has a great impact. “Constantly follow one high glycemic index diet usually leads to insulin resistance and, consequently, to the diabetes. This is unless it is compensated by regular physical activity, capable of burning glucose – explains Professor Gazzaruso -. But remember that physical activity, to go to burn fat and not just carbohydrates, must be continued for at least 40 minutes. In general, however, it would be good to follow one low glycemic index diet, limiting as much as possible all simple sugars (refined flours, sweets, baked goods, white bread and white pasta), consuming instead vegetables, fruit and legumes, rich in fiber, and always preferring whole carbohydrates. The fibrein fact, they lower blood sugar levels, counteracting the glycemic peak “.