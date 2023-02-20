What is hypersomnia and why should its symptoms concern you? Let’s try to look at the problem more closely.

Excessive sleepiness, also called hypersomnolence, is a common experience for those who are chronically sleep deprived. Most cases of excessive sleepiness are related to insufficient or constantly interrupted sleep, but some people’s extreme tiredness cannot be relieved even after quality rest.

In this case we are talking about ipersonnia, a common problem but not easy to solve. Its symptoms can hamper your quality of life and lead to other related health issues that can become very disabling. The need for sleep can strike at any time, even when driving a car or working, which makes hypersomnia potentially dangerous. Here are the symptoms you should never underestimate.

Hypersomnia, the symptoms to recognize

People with hypersomnia often feel a strong desire to rest or nap during the day at inappropriate times, such as during work or school, or when having conversations with others. THE symptoms correlates include irritability, decreased daytime alertness, increased anxiety, and difficulty concentrating. But not only. Here is a detailed list:

Sleeping longer than average (10 or more hours) while remaining very sleepy during the day.

Difficulty waking up in the morning (“sleep drunk”) or after naps during the day

Anxiety and irritability.

Decrease in energy.

Restlessness.

Slow thinking, slow speech and memory problems.

Heachache.

Loss of appetite.

The potentials cause of hypersomnia include the dysregulated activity of the autonomic nervous system, the abuse of alcohol or drugs or even of some medications. Certain medical conditions can play a role in the development of hypersomnia, including cancers, head injuries, multiple sclerosis, encephalitis, and epilepsy. Many mood disorders can cause hypersomnia, including depressionbipolar disorder and seasonal affective disorder.

Pinpointing the causes of your symptoms can help determine which treatments may be most effective for you. There are several tools that sleep specialists can use to diagnose hypersomnia, including the sleep study – a test to look for signs of sleep disorders such as narcolepsy or sleep apnea – and the Epworth (which requires you to answer a personal questionnaire about your night time habits).

While there is no cure For hypersomnia, there are several ways to manage the effects of the disorder, including going to bed at the same time each day, not drinking caffeine or alcohol before bed, creating a peaceful sleeping environment, and not exercising late at night.

