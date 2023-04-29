Hypertension: a study explains how to train to fight it

For those with hypertension, sport can be an important lifeline, but the relationship between those with hypertension high blood pressure and physical activity has always been particular. On the one hand, sport has a positive effect as it reduces blood pressure and cardiovascular risks, but on the other, excessive activity, especially as regards isometric sports, can instead further fuel the problem. A recent study published in the scientific journal Nature tried to draw guidelines on how to exercise for those suffering from high blood pressure.

I study — According to the researchers, muscle strength can be trained without exaggerating and obtaining benefits for pressure: moments of moderate activity should be alternated with others in which it is possible to increase the intensity, training twice a week for eight weeks. After this period, the researchers found improvements especially in people under the age of 60even if it is in patients aged between 60 and 79, there have still been important steps forward.

Why you need professional help — The study also specifies that physical activity in these cases must always be performed or during clinical practiceas for rehabilitation, or in gyms managed by specialized instructorsalso because above all after a certain age the resistance parameters change, and it is necessary to evaluate case by case which limit is not to be exceeded: “Professionals who find themselves working with a hypertensive subject will be able to use strength training as a treatment for arterial hypertension, knowing what are the variables necessary to achieve this goal, and always taking into account the goals of those who suffer from it” explained the dottoressa Giovana Teixeiralead author of the study. See also Letter to Giorgia Meloni on the future of healthcare