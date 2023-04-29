Home » Hypertension: a study explains how to train to fight it
Health

Hypertension: a study explains how to train to fight it

by admin
Hypertension: a study explains how to train to fight it

The guidelines to follow for those suffering from hypertension and want to play sports to get better

For those with hypertension, sport can be an important lifeline, but the relationship between those with hypertension high blood pressure and physical activity has always been particular. On the one hand, sport has a positive effect as it reduces blood pressure and cardiovascular risks, but on the other, excessive activity, especially as regards isometric sports, can instead further fuel the problem. A recent study published in the scientific journal Nature tried to draw guidelines on how to exercise for those suffering from high blood pressure.

I study

According to the researchers, muscle strength can be trained without exaggerating and obtaining benefits for pressure: moments of moderate activity should be alternated with others in which it is possible to increase the intensity, training twice a week for eight weeks. After this period, the researchers found improvements especially in people under the age of 60even if it is in patients aged between 60 and 79, there have still been important steps forward.

Why you need professional help

The study also specifies that physical activity in these cases must always be performed or during clinical practiceas for rehabilitation, or in gyms managed by specialized instructorsalso because above all after a certain age the resistance parameters change, and it is necessary to evaluate case by case which limit is not to be exceeded: “Professionals who find themselves working with a hypertensive subject will be able to use strength training as a treatment for arterial hypertension, knowing what are the variables necessary to achieve this goal, and always taking into account the goals of those who suffer from it” explained the dottoressa Giovana Teixeiralead author of the study.

See also  Letter to Giorgia Meloni on the future of healthcare

High blood pressure: recommended sports

Among the recommended exercises are the cycling – or alternatively the exercise bikeabdominal muscles e squatobviously starting in a mild way in order to constantly increase one’s resistance. The study analyzed the positive effects of these workouts over an 8-week period, but its effects also last long term. Obviously, a healthy lifestyle must also be accompanied by a sporting activity carried out in the correct way, as explained by Dr. Rohini Manaktala a Medical News Today: “In addition to following a healthy lifestyle with physical activity, you need to stabilize your weight, consume alcohol in moderation and abstain from tobacco consumption, in order to control your blood pressure”.

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Alcohol: What quitting alcohol does in the body

the ancient method of grandparents to preserve them...

Rare triplet birth in Chieti – Sanità hospital

This is behind the new eyebrow trend 2023

Gastroesophageal reflux: foods to avoid, remedies, habits to...

pandemic in decline in Italy / “Infections and...

discover their nest and you can get rid...

Rest after severe stress? So you can also...

Can those suffering from «fatty liver» take anti-anxiety...

Diet pills, there are many on the market:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy