Hypertension affects young people as never before, but fortunately there is a new therapy that can fight it better.

The news comes from Claudio Ferrifull professor of internal medicine at the University of L’Aquila, former president of the HERE (Italian Society of Arterial Hypertension).

The latest data, produced by the SIIA, tell us that people suffering from high blood pressure are on the rise, and at the moment more than 30% of Italians suffer from this condition, which as we know can lead to serious events such as strokes and heart attacks. But the new evidence also tells us that more and more young people suffer from hypertension, something that has never happened until now.

Ferri’s words confirm the hypotheses already arisen by many expertsor that the increase in pathology is caused by life habits today: more sedentary lifestyle and diets based on salty, processed and fatty foods. Although of course people predisposed to remain at risk familiaritythe elderly and as always the obese.

Is Salt really guilty of the increase in cases of hypertension?

Often when we look for the cause of a disease we tend to want to identify it only one trigger. Eating too salty foods certainly increases the risk, and above all people are not always aware of how much salt they have ingested during meals. Perhaps not everyone knows, for example, that many foods they believe to be “healthy” are instead made of salt. It is also true, however, that some subjects suffer less from the effects of salt, while others are more sensitive.

Certainly current dietsmade mostly from ultra-processed foods and loaded with salt, they don’t help. In general it would not hurt to “restrain” a little more at the table, e prefer herbs and spices to flavor dishes. In Italy we also have many: Sage, Thyme, Chilli and Rosemary, which we could use more together with others such as Paprika or Turmeric, avoiding adding salt without sacrificing flavour.

What is the problem with current hypertension therapies?

To date There are several medicines to keep blood pressure under control, which the doctor often prescribes to patients also giving indications on how to improve their lifestyle. THE current drugs are effective, but there are some critical issues in their recruitment.

Indeed, often patients end up with too many pills to take, perhaps because they have other diseases in addition to hypertension. Many patients they forget about it, or take the therapy the wrong way: this greatly affects the improved results.

How does the new high blood pressure pill work?

From the problems mentioned above, the the will to devise a therapy that patients could take better and more regularly. The new pill, as he explains in an interview granted to the newspaper The Gazette own Claudio Ferri, consists of a tablet enclosing four molecules. In this way, life is simplified for those who have to take medicines, offering more chances.

Naturally, the new pill must also be taken regularly, and those who adopt the therapy can simply associate the treatment with a specific moment of the day (breakfast, lunch, etc.) so as not to forget it. The advice to treating doctors, however, is to make sure that patients are taking the pills correctly.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)