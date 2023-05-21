Hypertension can be fought by sleeping: that’s why it’s so important

Sleep is essential, sleeping correctly also allows you to reduce the incidence of certain diseases such as hypertension.

When we talk about getting the best sleep, we mean it both quality and quantityneither of the two is independent of the other so only when you work on these aspects can you get a real benefit for health.

Hypertension is one of pathologies with a higher incidence, aggravated by factors not only genetic and related to lifestyle but also external. Hence, it is important to minimize the risks associated with all the possibilities of the case.

Hypertension: how to fight it with regular sleep

The lack of sleep it is an additional stress for the body, which also causes an increase in blood pressure. To start tweaking your habits, small interventions are enough, even if targeted. For example, moving the time you go to sleep by half an hour can have huge long-term benefits. The idea is to consider a span of at least six hours of continuous sleep so that the body can feel good and healthy. Studies show that bedtime can increase the body’s response to hypertension by 30%.

In particular the study published in the journal Hypertension out of a group of 12,000 people over 50, 88% were overweight men, he showed how under equal risk conditions but with a full and regular sleep cycle, affected subjects could get 9% better or worse immediately.

In the first three hours after sleep, the body begins to inhibit the release of the stress hormone cortisol. Subsequently the heart rate drops and the blood pressure drops and settles down. The later you go to sleep, the more this arc is reduced and therefore causes the body not to develop the normal response. Night rest must therefore never be underestimated, in particular all stages must be performed consecutively for hypertension: light sleep, deep sleep and REM stage.

Fundamental prepare for sleep: drink chamomile tea or relaxing herbal tea, turn off the lights to create a restful environment for the eyes and mind, do not use technological devices at least one hour before going to bed.

This not only leads to a lower associated risk to hypertension but also to related pathologies such as sleep apnea, stroke, heart attack and cardiovascular diseases which to date are still among the primary causes of death. The variations can therefore have a significant impact, it is worth going to bed half an hour earlier and, if possible, moving the alarm clock half an hour later to allow the body to rest properly, guaranteeing at least six consecutive hours a night.