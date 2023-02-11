If you suffer from hypertension you should pay attention to your health: here are the foods that help you bring your blood pressure back to normal

Often, due to work, study or other commitments, we tend to overlook or even forget the importance of protecting our health.

This is a significant oversight as, over time, our body may realize the little time dedicated to it. This speech is even more true for those suffering from hypertension and should adopt some healthy habits. In this article, which is not meant to be exhaustive and scientific, we recommend a few foods that help bring blood pressure back to normal.

Hypertension it’s a pathology quite common affecting a large number of people worldwide. Specifically it is an increase in blood pressure which could also cause serious health problems, if not treated adequately and on time.

Foods for your hypertension

Often this pathology is associated with factors such as lo lifestylel’age and the predisposition geneticswhich you should always pay attention to. Although medications are an effective treatment under doctor’s supervision, even one healthy diet can help keep blood pressure in check. In this article we will explore the foods which can help bring blood pressure back to normal and maintain good health.

Following a healthy and balanced diet, combined with regular physical activity and the advice of your doctor, can help us in an important way in the prevention of diseases such as hypertension. So here are some foods that can help us bring blood pressure back to normal:

Fish rich in Omega-3 fats : fish such as salmon and tuna are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and produce significant benefits for our heart. The fats present help us reduce blood pressure by decreasing inflammation;

: fish such as salmon and tuna are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and produce significant benefits for our heart. The fats present help us reduce blood pressure by decreasing inflammation; Citrus fruits : Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons and grapefruit are rich in vitamin C and potassium. According to a study, the regular intake of lemon juice would be correlated with the reduction of the maximum blood pressure value;

: Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons and grapefruit are rich in vitamin C and potassium. According to a study, the regular intake of lemon juice would be correlated with the reduction of the maximum blood pressure value; Beets : beets are an excellent source of nitrates, but also of magnesium and potassium. These help dilate blood vessels and reduce blood pressure;

: beets are an excellent source of nitrates, but also of magnesium and potassium. These help dilate blood vessels and reduce blood pressure; Pistachios : Pistachios are an excellent source of magnesium, which helps keep blood pressure in the normal range. According to a study, pistachios are the dried fruit that has the greatest benefits in reducing maximum and minimum blood pressure values

: Pistachios are an excellent source of magnesium, which helps keep blood pressure in the normal range. According to a study, pistachios are the dried fruit that has the greatest benefits in reducing maximum and minimum blood pressure values Seeds of pumpkin: Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium, potassium and arginine. The latter helps the production of nitric oxide, which plays a decisive role in the relaxation of blood vessels and, therefore, in lowering blood pressure.

Other very useful foods to keep blood pressure at bay

Those just listed are the main foods that can be valid allies in our fight against hypertension. Obviously, the advice is always to contact your doctor base and ask for an opinion or a consultation about it. However, we are keen to provide new foods that could help us lower our blood pressure. In fact, they cannot be missing from our diet spices ed herbsas they act on the blood vessels and allow you to lower the pressure thanks to greater elasticity.



Don’t forget the flax seeds and chia, very rich in nutrients, such as magnesium, fiber and potassium, useful for the correct management of blood pressure. According to a study, regular consumption of chia seed flour can lead to a reduction in blood pressure in people using hypertensive drugs and in those who do not use them. Obviously, all these tips must always be accompanied by a correct lifestyle and a regular physical activity.

