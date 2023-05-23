Hypertension: Here’s How Fitness Can Beat It

One Italian out of 3 suffers from it and for a further 19% of men and 14% of women high blood pressure represents a condition that should not be underestimated: hypertension is a risk factor for heart attacks and strokes and a cause of premature death worldwide. “Arterial hypertension originates from the variously combined effect of hereditary genetic factors and environmental factors, such as stress, the excessive introduction of salt and obesity”, warns the Italian League against arterial hypertension. “For this reason, to prevent it one should, on the one hand, identify genetically predisposed individuals, on the other, correct the environmental factors”.

One of the most effective ways to prevent hypertension is physical activity. And, according to a new study published in the journal European Journal of Preventive Cardiology“good levels of fitness may reduce the risk of death from cardiovascular disease in men with high blood pressure.”

Fitness against hypertension: the study — The research involved 2,280 men between 42 and 61 years old, living in Eastern Finland and enrolled in the Kuopio Ischaemic Heart Disease Risk Factor Study. Blood pressure and cardio-pulmonary fitness level, measured as maximal oxygen consumption during training on a (static) bicycle, were evaluated for each. Based on these measures, blood pressure was classified as normal or high, and fitness level was classified as low, medium, or high. During a 29-year follow-up, the experts then analyzed 644 deaths from cardiovascular disease. The risk of death from cardiovascular disease was assessed taking into account risk factors such as age, body mass index, cholesterol levels, smoking status, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, use of antihypertensive medications, alcohol consumption, physical activity, socioeconomic status, and high sensitivity C-reactive protein (a marker of inflammation).

The risks for those who are not in good physical shape — Considering only the blood pressure, compared to normal values, it was discovered that hypertension was associated with a 39% increased risk of cardiovascular mortality. On the other hand, considering physical fitness alone, compared to high blood pressure levels, poor physical fitness was associated with a high probability of cardiovascular death of 74%. Practically, individuals with high blood pressure and less than ideal fitness had a more than double risk of cardiovascular death compared to those with normal blood pressure and good physical fitness. But if individuals with high blood pressure had high levels of fitness, the risk of cardiovascular problems persisted but was lower: “only” 55% higher than volunteers with normal blood pressure and high fitness.