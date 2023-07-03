Hypertension: You need to pay attention to this “red line”.

In Germany, more than every fourth person suffers from high blood pressure (technical term arterial hypertension). Chronic high blood pressure puts a heavy strain on the vessels. At first, it hardly causes any symptoms and those affected often do not recognize it. According to the German Heart Foundation, as the disease progresses, damage occurs to important organs such as the brain, heart, kidneys and eyes. High blood pressure is considered the greatest risk factor for cardiovascular disease, which in turn is the most common cause of death in Germany.

This makes it all the more important to identify and treat high blood pressure in good time. But to what value? There was some confusion here in the past because there were different recommendations for individual patient groups. In the USA, for example, lower values ​​apply than in Germany. For a long time, experts also disagreed as to whether both blood pressure values ​​(systolic to diastolic) were equally suitable for assessing an increased health risk.

However, most experts now agree that

both blood pressure values ​​play a decisive role and there is a “red line” for this.

This “red line” was defined by the “European Society of Hypertension” in a new high blood pressure guideline on June 21st.

New guideline defines 140/80 mmHg as the ‘red line’ – what that means

The new guideline cements 140/80 mmHg as the “red line” in adults. From this value, a medicinal blood pressure reduction must be carried out.

What do German experts say about this determination?

“If those affected achieve blood pressure values ​​below 140/80 mmHg, their risk of a secondary disease is already significantly reduced,” explains Markus van der Giet, Chairman of the German Hypertension League, in an assessment. “However, various studies have shown that the risk of cardiovascular disease is slightly lower with a further reduction.”

The German experts put it this way: “140/80 mmHg is good, but lower values ​​(with a maximum lower limit of 120/70 mmHg) would be even better.”

So why weren’t the target values ​​in the new guideline lowered without further ado?

“The new ESH guidelines reflect the reality of treatment here,” says the professor. “For a deeper reduction, higher doses or more drugs are often required, which in turn can lead to side effects. This then leads to the patients often not taking the medication at all – and in the end that doesn’t help anyone.”

We therefore welcome “this pragmatic concept of setting everyone to values ​​below 140/80 mmHg – and those who can tolerate it, a little below that.”

Two new factors in guideline to lower blood pressure

In addition to antihypertensive medication, a reduction can also be achieved through a healthy lifestyle. The most important aspects are considered here

not overweight, moderate alcohol consumption, adequate exercise and sport, healthy nutrition and no smoking.

The new European guideline also recommends two further concrete measures for a lifestyle that is healthy for blood pressure:

Anti-stress training such as yoga and autogenic training as well as a low-salt but high-potassium diet.

Potassium, found in fruits and vegetables, has been shown to lower blood pressure. The new guideline therefore recommends four to five servings per day. For anti-stress training, it is advisable to contact your health insurance company. Most offer courses or cover at least part of the costs, explains van der Giet.

Every second suspects nothing of high blood pressure – these are the symptoms

The tricky thing about high blood pressure is that it often goes undetected. Because it doesn’t cause pain. According to a large-scale meta-study involving 100 million people, almost every second person has no idea that they are suffering from the life-threatening disease. The signs are so unspecific that assignment to this clinical picture is not easy.

To the Symptoms to count:

Headaches, especially in the morning Dizziness Difficulty sleeping or restless sleep Tiredness Nervousness or inner restlessness Increased sweating during the day, although you hardly exert yourself, night sweats Red face Nausea Nosebleeds Vision problems Ringing in the ears (tinnitus) in women around 50 years of age: hot flashes, sweating, inner restlessness, Irritability (similar to symptoms of menopause) in men: problems with potency

The more pronounced an increase in blood pressure is and the longer it persists, the sooner organs are damaged as a result. The following classification applies to the blood pressure values ​​of adults.

Background: This is what the systolic and diastolic values ​​mean

There are two measurements of blood pressure, systolic and diastolic. The systolic value shows the pressure with which blood is pressed from the heart into the body. The diastolic value measures the blood pressure while the heart is refilling with blood, i.e. between two heartbeats.

The devices measure blood pressure in millimeters of mercury (mmHg). Because before there were digital devices for checking blood pressure, blood pressure was measured mechanically with an upper arm cuff plus a column of mercury.

The German Heart Foundation appeals: Everyone over the age of 40 should know their blood pressure and, if the values ​​are high, discuss with the doctor what is best to do.

Note: In a first version, 140/80 mmHg was incorrectly mentioned. The value was incorrectly reported in the press release, we have adjusted it accordingly and apologize for the inconvenience.

