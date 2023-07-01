Home » Hyperthyroidism, if you suffer from this pathology these are the foods to be avoided absolutely
Hyperthyroidism, if you suffer from this pathology these are the foods to be avoided absolutely

Hyperthyroidism, a thyroid disease that mainly affects women but which can be limited with special treatments and a targeted diet.

The thyroid is an endocrine gland that regulates metabolism and other vital functions. The pathologies related to it they are common and can cause a wide range of symptoms.

If you have hyperthyroidism problems, it is important to adopt a healthy lifestyle, follow a balanced diet and avoid foods that interfere with the gland’s functions. For any doubts regarding thehyperthyroidism and the diet to follow, the doctor and nutritionist will be able to accurately indicate the diet suitable for each individual and condition.

In this article, we give some pointers on what not to eat if you have hyperthyroidism problems.

Foods that interfere with the thyroid

Foods that interfere with the thyroid are those that contain goitrogens, substances that limit the production of thyroid hormones.

What are the foods to avoid if you suffer from hyperthyroidism (tantasalute.it)

Substances that can disrupt thyroid function are found in many common foods, including:

CabbageBroccoliCauliflowerSpinachStrawberriesPeachesSOYBEANFlax seedPeanuts

These foods can cause a thyroid dysfunction, especially when consumed in large quantities. So, if you have thyroid problems, it is best to avoid these foods or limit their consumption.

There are also other foods that can interfere with it thyroidamong which:

Gluten: Some people with thyroid problems may have a sensitivity to gluten, a protein found in wheat and other grains.Refined sugar: Excessive consumption of sugar can cause imbalances in the hormonal balance, including that of the thyroid gland.Alcohol: Alcohol consumption can interfere with the production of thyroid hormones and increase the risk of hypothyroidism.

If you have thyroid problems, it’s important to eat a balanced, nutrient-rich diet. Here are some foods that may be beneficial for thyroid health:

Pesce: Fish is an important source of iodine, an essential mineral for thyroid function.Fruits and vegetables: Although some types may contain goitrogens, most fruits and vegetables are rich in nutrients important for the thyroid gland, such as vitamins A, C and D and antioxidants.Whole grains: Whole grains contain fiber and essential nutrients, including selenium, which is important for thyroid function.Nights and semis: Nuts and seeds are a source of healthy fats and selenium.Egg: Eggs are a source of high quality protein and also contain iodine.

