The heart gets bigger. Its walls become thicker and less elastic. The result is that, slowly, the organ’s ability to pump blood is progressively reduced due to the involvement of the left ventricle. This leads to heart failure. This, step by step, is the path to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

When one realizes that something is wrong, perhaps because the breath becomes increasingly short and dizziness and loss of consciousness appear, doctors suspect this diagnosis.

