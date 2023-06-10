Hypnic spasm: what it is and how it affects our sleep

Have you ever dreamed of falling into the void and then waking up with a start? Well, this is a hypnic spasm.

About 70% of people in their life have experienced a hypnic spasm at least once, and teenagers in particular can relive it several times in the same night.

Hypnic spasms are involuntary contractions and repeated of one or more muscle groups that occur during sleep, generally in the REM stagei.e. during dreams.

Hypnic Spasms: Causes, Symptoms, and Resolutions

Hypnic spasms can affect the muscles of the leg, foot or hand causing contractions, jerks and small electric shocks detectable by electrocardiogram. They manifest more frequently in deep sleep and are often associated with vivid and sometimes distressing dreams.

The causes of hypnic spasms are not fully understood: some researchers hypothesize the involvement of genetic factors, while others believe that they are related to dysfunctions of the central nervous system. It has been shown, however, that the spasms are related to a reduced motor neuron excitability threshold and which can worsen under conditions of fatigue, stress and alcohol consumption.

Among the possible strategies to reduce hypnic spasms you can: apply cold compresses on legs and arms before going to sleep, perform muscle relaxation exercises in the evening, change sleeping posture, take magnesium supplements and avoid stimulating drinks before bedtime.

In the most serious cases your doctor may consider prescribing muscle relaxants to be taken in the evening.

What are the consequences for sleep?

In episodes of hypnic spasms sleep quality is impaired, since the continuous muscle contractions can fragment the night’s rest by interrupting its cycles on a recurring basis. As a result, the morning awakening can be accompanied by feelings of tiredness and exhaustion, daytime sleepiness and reduced concentration. In these cases it becomes essential to identify and manage the disorder to also avoid migraines and continuous headaches.

They can also cause cardiovascular alterations due to peaks of nocturnal tachycardia, with repercussions also on the cardiovascular system, as well as hypertension with long-term increase in blood pressure. Over the years the hypnic spasms they should gradually decrease, but not for this reason they should be ignored if they become frequent. If managed appropriately, hypnic spasms can be controlled and limited in their intensity and frequency.