Hypnose bei Bulimie u. Binge Eating | Dr. Elmar Basse

Get rid of bulimia and binge eating with deep hypnosis in the hypnosis practice in Hamburg with Dr. phil. Elmar Basse

Dr. phil. Elmar Basse | Hypnose Hamburg

Hypnosis can be a very helpful way for eating disorders like bulimia and binge eating to return to healthy eating habits, says hypnotherapist and alternative practitioner for psychotherapy Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg. Elmar Basse has been dealing with eating disorders in his hypnosis practice for many years and was able to be of great help to most of the people who came to him. The hypnotherapist Elmar Basse can almost feel the inner mental distress that is behind the eating disorder in the patients who come to him. In the binge eating, yes in the devour of huge amounts of food, something breaks out from the inner path that can no longer be held back.

Many sufferers experience it consciously, says the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, that the food cravings would come out of the blue. But if you take a closer look, which Elmar Basse encourages you to do, you will quickly realize that there is a preliminary phase in which you try to control yourself. It is like, one could say, explains the provider of hypnosis, Dr. phil. Elmar Basse, as if they were using their willpower to restrain themselves from causing the binge eating by, symbolically speaking, pressing the lid on the saucepan so that the saucepan does not overflow.

What “boils” here, you can say with Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg, is her own inner being, which is increasingly under tension. Those affected can sense that they are in trouble, but they often find no way to avoid the cravings because they are the outlet that has often been used for a long time when the tension gets too high.

Energetic deep hypnosis, as used by the non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy and hypnotherapist Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg offers, can enable the affected people to find new ways. To this end, he offers a way that, in principle, everyone can let happen, namely to achieve an inner letting go, so that the unconscious can cleanse itself of all inner beliefs and emotional programming that people carry around with them inside, often without being aware of them . The path of deep hypnosis is not that of working through the conversation. In fact, in the hypnosis practiced by Elmar Basse, the people affected do not speak, they do not have to answer any questions. Instead, they can allow a cleansing to take place within, freeing them of pent-up stress and clearing their gaze for new ways of thinking and experiencing.

Doesn’t experience often make the difference? Clients benefit from the daily, intensive work that Dr. phil. Elmar Basse practices with hypnosis and which has brought him a great deal of experience.

In his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, the non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Elmar Basse has been offering clinical hypnosis and hypnotherapy for many years. Clinical hypnosis at Elmar Basse can help with a wide range of issues. These include, among other things, smoking cessation and weight reduction, but also the treatment of fears and pain and much more. Interested parties are also welcome to contact Elmar Basse by telephone or e-mail to inquire whether their concerns can be treated with hypnosis. The appointment can be made by telephone. However, there is also an online appointment calendar available on the Internet, via which appointments can be made directly electronically.

Contact

dr phil. Elmar Basse – Hypnosis Hamburg | Psychotherapy practitioner

Elmar Basse

Colonnaden 5

20354 Hamburg

040-33313361

