Hypnosis Against Cannabis | dr phil. Elmar Basse | Hamburg

Many people have successfully managed to quit cannabis with the help of hypnosis, says hypnotherapist and alternative practitioner for psychotherapy Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg. Contrary to popular belief, the consumption of cannabis is by no means risk-free. According to Elmar Basse, anyone who abuses cannabis risks physical and psychological damage, which can be very serious. According to Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg, many of those affected, who have often been consuming cannabis intensively for years, experience it themselves, but their social environment often perceives that their nature seems to change. Because even if the person concerned may notice it in himself, the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg explains that something in himself and in his way of life seems to be on a downhill path, and even if he faces the the way he leads his life becomes somehow questionable – after a certain point there is only one perception, because according to Elmar Basse from the Practice for Hypnosis Hamburg, one of the frequent effects of cannabis is that the drug tends to lead to lethargy and lack of drive in the event of abuse: those affected then hardly find the strength to change something on their own, even if their conscious mind suggests it to them. In this sense, according to Elmar Basse from the Practice for Hypnosis Hamburg, there is a clear difference, especially to smokers. They too may find it difficult to quit smoking and may often use hypnosis as a way to quit smoking. However, repeated attempts to quit smoking on their own are often preceded by this.

According to the observation of Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg, it is quite common for cannabis users, although not always the case, that the social environment – partners, parents, family, close friends – influences the development of the cannabis user with increasing concern and tries to exert influence in such a way that the cannabis consumer seeks help or becomes open to offers of help that are organized for him, because, according to Elmar Basse’s experience, his own motivation is often not sufficient for it.

In general, for hypnosis treatment, as well as for other therapeutic and general medical offers, it is true that an important, at least very desirable, if not considered necessary condition is that the person concerned of their own will undergoing treatment. According to Elmar Basse from the Practice for Hypnosis Hamburg, a strict interpretation of this rule would make it very difficult to treat a certain, not inconsiderable, proportion of cannabis users at all. Elmar Basse therefore generally handles it in such a way that at least the cannabis consumer should be able to express his willingness to free himself from cannabis, which means in particular that he will not, under pressure from others and against his own free will, take a therapeutic measure such as the Example of hypnosis should agree.

Doesn’t experience often make the difference? Clients benefit from the daily, intensive work that Dr. phil. Elmar Basse practices with hypnosis and which has brought him a great deal of experience.

In his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, the non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Elmar Basse has been offering clinical hypnosis and hypnotherapy for many years. Clinical hypnosis at Elmar Basse can help with a wide range of issues. These include, among other things, smoking cessation and weight reduction, but also the treatment of fears and pain and much more. Interested parties are also welcome to contact Elmar Basse by telephone or e-mail to inquire whether their concerns can be treated with hypnosis. The appointment can be made by telephone. However, there is also an online appointment calendar available on the Internet, via which appointments can be made directly electronically.

