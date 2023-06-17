Hypnosis for fear of driving dr Elmar Basse | hypnosis

Deep hypnosis for fear of driving | dr phil. Elmar Basse | Practice for hypnosis Hamburg

Dr. phil. Elmar Basse | Hypnose Hamburg

Fear of driving is more common than many people realize, says hypnotherapist Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg. According to Elmar Basse, not a few of those affected have already obtained their driver’s license, often without major problems in the driving test, but then did not take the step of getting behind the wheel after passing the test and making driving a habit and well practiced skill to make. According to the observation of Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg, many of them had the idea and the aspiration to take the driving test, so to speak as something to be mastered, just as one should also take certain exams at school because it “belongs to it”, but there is no inner urge, no need, no desire to drive a car yourself, and driving is actually met with a certain skepticism and defensiveness , knows Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg.

If the driver’s license test is then successfully completed, the driver’s license is, so to speak, filed away. A so-called avoidance behavior can then develop, describes Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg. Opportunities to drive a car tend to be avoided. If the social environment urges people to get back behind the wheel, they react with resistance, and after a while they often point out that they don’t have the necessary driving experience, which is now justified. An alienation from driving a car gradually develops, which can then be a hindrance and stressful if sooner or later the need or the inner desire to be able to drive a car arises. This can cause anxiety, as Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg knows.

The “driving experience”:

Of course there are also people who find it difficult to establish a good connection to the car, the “talent for driving”, if you can call it that, is not evenly distributed, says Elmar Basse from the Practice for Hypnosis Hamburg. Driving a car is exhausting for those affected, it stresses them out, they are afraid of making mistakes, but this can get them in their own way, because ultimately, when driving a car, practice is an important factor in order to be safe in handling acquire.

test anxiety:

In addition, there are quite a few people, as Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg explains, who can “actually” drive well, but ultimately suffer from exam anxiety and consequently have difficulties in passing the exam. In fact, the practical test in particular is a very acute situation in which the driving instructor “sits on the learner driver’s neck” and “lurks” for his mistakes. This situation can be so stressful for people that they come under increased stress and then actually make mistakes, although “they can actually do it,” says Elmar Basse from the Practice for Hypnosis Hamburg.

Anxiety & Panic Attacks:

After all, there are also cases, as Elmar Basse describes it, in which there were actually threatening situations in connection with driving a car, but also cases in which an anxiety and panic attack was triggered, although there was no apparent reason.

In principle, all of these topics can be treated with hypnosis, as Dr. phil. Elmar Basse has been using it successfully in his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg for many years.

