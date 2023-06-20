Hypnosis for fear of flying dr Elmar Basse | Hypnosis Hamburg

Deep hypnosis for fear of flying Practice for hypnosis Hamburg Dr. phil. Elmar Basse

Fear of flying is a very stressful issue for many people affected, as the hypnotherapist and non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg. Those affected by the fear of flying often perceive the flights as torture, which is why they understandably try to avoid them as much as possible. According to the experience of Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, this can often only be realized to a very limited extent. Above all, it is professional and / or social obligations that can make it difficult to forego air travel.

Flying at work:

According to Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg, anyone who has professional tasks that cannot be done in the home office or from their own office workplace can hardly avoid boarding a plane, because using other means of transport is not always a viable alternative (for long distances or overseas destinations).

According to Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, anyone who cannot avoid the stress of a flight at work will otherwise reduce the number of flights and thus the risk of a possible occurrence of fear of flying by taking holiday trips, for example prefer to do by car. Although this is a certain restriction on one’s own freedom to travel, it may be an acceptable compromise if it means that one can avoid exposing oneself to the fear of flying.

Social obligations:

But it can become difficult, says Elmar Basse, if the private environment has other plans and insists on them. The hypnotherapist says that if you have a partner or children who want to travel to places that can only be reached reasonably by air, you may be faced with pressure of expectation that cannot always be resisted over the long term and naturopath for psychotherapy Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg.

Help for fear of flying:

The motto for the people affected is then often: pull yourself together. The patients who are afraid of flying try to get by somehow, possibly with the support of medication or alcohol. However, the degree of stress can still be very high, but many of those affected are not quite sure what to do about it. Although you could consider conventional psychotherapy, the waiting times are often very long, which can act as a deterrent when the problem is acute and a solution needs to be found as quickly as possible.

Hypnosis for fear of flying:

In this situation, not a few people think about hypnosis, as the hypnotherapist and non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg. They have often heard from other people that hypnosis has helped them, for example to stop smoking, drinking, gambling or even coping with anxiety. At first, the approach of hypnosis may seem a bit strange to some people, but it quickly becomes clear to them. that medical hypnosis, as used by Elmar Basse in his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, is not show hypnosis and can be a very helpful treatment for fear of flying.

