Hypnosis treatment for alcohol | dr phil. Elmar Basse

Deep hypnosis and alcohol | Practice for hypnosis Hamburg Dr. phil. Elmar Basse

Dr. phil. Elmar Basse | Hypnose Hamburg

Energetic deep hypnosis, as used by the hypnotherapist and alternative practitioner for psychotherapy Dr. phil. Elmar Basse has been using in his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg for many years and can be very helpful in freeing oneself from alcohol. According to Elmar Basse, clinical studies show that it is usually advisable for the people concerned to opt for abstinence from alcohol. However, Elmar Basse does not specify this in his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg. However, it is true that in the preliminary talk, which is followed by the hypnosis, Elmar Basse points out that studies have shown that people usually find it easier to stop drinking alcohol altogether than to just reduce it. For example, according to the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse, groups of randomly selected people with alcohol problems were formed in studies and they were given the choice of either the abstinence group or the controlled drinking group. A withdrawal treatment was then undertaken (but not with clinical hypnosis, as used by Elmar Basse in his hypnosis practice). According to Elmar Basse, the result of this research project showed that a majority of the participants who had initially opted for the controlled alcohol drinking group because it seemed more appropriate for them not to have to stop drinking altogether, then in the abstinence group changed. The explanation lies for the hypnotherapist and non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg that it is obviously much more difficult to control one’s own alcohol drinking behavior, since it means that one has to monitor oneself permanently. From a psychological point of view, it seems to be the case in general that it is easier to completely break away from behavior and experiences that have been recognized as problematic, instead of being permanently confronted with it by giving up drinking, as is the case with alcohol, for example allowed, but you have to pay the price of constantly checking that you’re not drinking too much. This is made more difficult by the fact that the social environment can also have an impact, as Elmar Basse from the Practice for Hypnosis Hamburg explains. For example, anyone who tends to consume alcohol on social occasions, such as parties, and now only wants to do so in moderation, up to a certain limit, can quickly find themselves in the situation, as Elmar Basse describes it, that he feels encouraged or pressured by other participants to drink one more “shot” and one more, and one more … Not giving in to this requires a high degree of self-control, describes the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse, but in a certain way it does This is opposed to the goal of casual social interaction, for example at parties, where one typically goes to have fun and to be able to loosen one’s bonds that formal social interaction often places on people.

Doesn’t experience often make the difference? Clients benefit from the daily, intensive work that Dr. phil. Elmar Basse practices with hypnosis and which has brought him a great deal of experience.

In his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, the non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Elmar Basse has been offering clinical hypnosis and hypnotherapy for many years. Clinical hypnosis at Elmar Basse can help with a wide range of issues. These include, among other things, smoking cessation and weight reduction, but also the treatment of fears and pain and much more. Interested parties are also welcome to contact Elmar Basse by telephone or e-mail to inquire whether their concerns can be treated with hypnosis. The appointment can be made by telephone. However, there is also an online appointment calendar available on the Internet, via which appointments can be made directly electronically.

Contact

dr phil. Elmar Basse – Hypnosis Hamburg | Psychotherapy practitioner

Elmar Basse

Colonnaden 5

20354 Hamburg

040-33313361

