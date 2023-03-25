Reduce allergic reactions Sneezing attacks, runny nose, itchy eyes: around 15 percent of adults in Germany suffer from allergic rhinitis. Drops, sprays and tablets can relieve the agony. Anyone who suffers badly despite such remedies can try to stop their body from overreacting to pollen or other allergy triggers. Doctors call this strategy hyposensitization, sometimes it’s also referred to as “desensitization.” It is an option for hay fever, but also for rare allergies, especially life-threatening ones to bee or wasp venom. The aim is to get the immune system used to the allergen in order to alleviate the symptoms.

How well does hyposensitization work? Over the years, patients have been given allergen extracts in small, mostly increasing amounts – as injections, drops or as tablets that dissolve under the tongue.

Commonly prescribed remedies rated We evaluated 21 allergen desensitization drugs, all of which are commonly prescribed. These include remedies for allergies to tree pollen, grass and grain pollen and house dust mites. Our drug experts reviewed efficacy and risk studies. Their conclusion: The funds are consistently “suitable with restrictions”. This means that we do not generally recommend them, but only if measures to avoid allergens and other medications do not sufficiently alleviate the symptoms. Patients should carefully weigh the benefits and risks. Our advice All 21 desensitizing agents are limited suitability. We only recommend them to people with pollen or mite allergies who suffer from severe symptoms despite medication. Talk to your allergist about which product is right for you. The hyposensitization should take three years and in case of pollen allergy if possible start four months before the pollen count. The costs are borne by the statutory health insurance.





last three years The benefit is proven – for injections as well as for tablets: the symptoms sometimes improve after a few months, those affected need fewer antiallergic agents. However, sneezing, runny nose and the like do not always disappear completely. For the tested remedies to be fully effective, allergy sufferers have to take tablets every day for about three years or have themselves injected every few weeks. It is unclear whether the effects wear off after treatment. Studies suggest this is the case with tablets.

Allergic shock is possible The risks are well known: all drugs can trigger severe allergic reactions up to and including circulatory shock. This happens in less than 1 in 1,000 cases, but when it does it is life-threatening. Patients must therefore remain in the practice for 30 minutes after each injection so that the doctor can intervene if necessary. In the case of tablets, it is sufficient to monitor the first intake. Mild, more common side effects include swelling and itching.

Start in the pollen-free period Before hyposensitization can be carried out, an allergist must determine the most important cause of the symptoms – for example by means of a skin and blood test – in order to be able to select an individually suitable preparation. Tipp: Take an active interest in diagnosing your allergy. Don’t delay seeing a doctor, especially if you have hay fever. If possible, desensitization should begin during the pollen-free period, ideally four months before the start of the pollen season.

Do not start during pregnancy In certain cases, hyposensitization is not possible, for example in the case of cancer or autoimmune diseases. Severe asthma can also speak against treatment. Pregnant women should wait until after the child is born. If women become pregnant in the course of therapy, it makes sense to seek medical advice.

Indications of preventive effects Allergists sometimes recommend hyposensitization with the argument that it has a preventive effect – such as allergic asthma and allergies to other substances. However, according to our drug experts, this has not yet been sufficiently proven. There are only indications from individual studies (see interview The therapy gets to the root of the problem). Preventive effects need further investigation.