For children and heart patients it is not always enough to cover up. The first symptoms of hypothermia are pallor, chills, increased respiratory rate. The mechanisms that the body puts in place to defend itself

After the case of the university student who ended up in hospital with hypothermia after attending university lessons in Palermo in a classroom without heating and the previous case, also in Palermo, of a fifth grade girl hospitalized for the same reason, we asked Matteo Cerri, neurophysiologist, what happens to our body when we are in a closed environment without heating and what we can actually do to protect ourselves from the cold.

Can you resist the cold in a classroom?



Eighteen degrees is the turning point in which the body begins to work to defend the internal temperature: science tells us thanks to experiments in laboratory conditions where only the response of our body is measured, with healthy volunteers dressed in boxers and T-shirts he answers Matthew Cerri, neurophysiologist and associate professor of physiology at the Department of Biomedical and Neuromotor Sciences of the University of Bologna. Naturally, by covering up adequately, an adult and healthy person can compensate for the consequences of lower temperatures. However, children (because they are small and get cold faster) or individuals with cardiovascular or metabolic problems are much more susceptible to hypothermia.



What happens to the body when the temperature drops?



As soon as the peripheral skin thermoreceptors communicate that the environment is cooling down, the brain activates mechanisms to produce heat and at the same time save it. The first anti-cold weapon vasoconstriction: blood vessels close to keep heat in the organs essential for survival and less blood reaches the extremities, so the hands and feet are the first areas to cool down. If it is not enough, the brain orders some organs to increase metabolism. The subsequent defense by the muscles that can favor the mechanism of thrill: muscle contractions are aimed at obtaining heat.

What are the first symptoms of hypothermia indoors?



You turn pale, your hands, unprotected by gloves, turn white, lose sensitivity. Shivering begins, it becomes difficult to write, the background tremor prevents fine movements. Someone can hear tachycardia and experience the feeling of having your heart in your throat. Increases the respiratory rate because the body tries to breathe more oxygen to produce more heat.

And when the defense mechanisms are not enough?



When the body is unable to maintain the internal temperature of 37 in any way, it gives up: it switches off all energy-consuming activities and lets itself cool down in the hope that the environmental conditions will change or external help will arrive. The actual hypothermia begins. They manifest difficulty concentrating, drowsiness, muscle stiffness. It can reach the point where even the vasoconstriction is loosened and the blood flows rapidly giving a pleasant sensation of warmth: this is the reason why mountaineers in hypothermia are often found without clothes, but what they experience is an illusory warming.

How do you protect yourself from the cold when there is no heating?



To produce heat you have to move, walk, raise and lower your arms. If this is not possible, the body must be isolated from the environment as much as possible with warm clothes, even skiing, wearing gloves to protect your hands and a cap to keep your ears warm. Since we lose heat from the face and through the breath it is advisable to wear a face mask or fleece scarf to protect this area. I'm helpful hot drinks, which must be sipped slowly to avoid a sudden heating that suppresses the defense mechanisms, prompting the individual to discover himself after having found some comfort. It is in fact an illusory heating, since the organism is still losing heat. Finally recommendable to consume caloric foodspossibly sugars, if the period in which you have to stay in the cold is limited to a few hours.