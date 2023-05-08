hypothesis of incoming appointments

The after Carlo Fuorteswhatever the structure that will be determined in Rai, it will not be a walk in the park. Resignation delivered to the shareholder, Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgettimust be presented to the chairman of the Board of Directors, Marinella Soldi without necessarily being communicated to the remaining directors in a special meeting.

It will be the Ministry of the Economy to have to reinstate the boardindicating a new name which the board will then ratify as new ad. It will be the latter who will eventually choose the new general manager.

These the stages. As for the names, there shouldn’t be any surprises: ad will be Roberto Sergiocurrent director of Radio Rai, while dg should be Gianpaolo Rossi, former Rai manager and former board member. Precisely this precedent would have prevented Rossi from immediately aiming for the main seat. Instead, having to wait for a round, Rossi would only arrive at the role of CEO upon expiry of this board, being invested with the management of the next three years. A relay that is easy to describe but it will not be taken for granted that it will be realized. Sergio is a very strong internal manager and will not be overshadowed by the charismatic Rossi. Nor should it be forgotten that Marinella Soldi remains president and she is also a respectable television manager who has been able to make little space in the Fuortes biennium.

La triarchia will immediately be put to the test by the round of appointments that is looming and which involves the gender departments, which are the ones who must define the autumn schedules as soon as possible (and therefore the management of the next programmes) and the directorates of newspapers. The next structures have been the subject of political negotiations for weeks and the complete picture does not yet exist. What is certain is that the League aspires to strong compensations for the arrival at the top of men trusted by Giorgia Meloni. And that Forza Italia is no less, given that it has already fielded Gianni Letta. See also Welcome update! "Heartstone" mini-series "Death Mines" will be launched in early November | Game | New head shell Newtalk

As for theopposition, the Democratic Party has to deal with the M5S with which it will have to share the seats reserved for the opposition. The pact that the grillini seemed to have made with Meloni to support Fuortes, and which included compensations, such as the settlement of the former director of the TgUno Giuseppe Carboni, could be revised downwards. But that is not said, given that Giuseppe Conte seems to have withdrawn his support for Fuortes with the right timing to bring him down.

At the helm of the flagship head, the arrival of Gian Marco Chiocciwanted by Meloni. Monica Maggioni she seems destined to lead the Editorial Coordination and lead a political programme. The Tg2 in this case he will not be able to remain under the guidance of another Melonian, Nicola Rao, that could happen to Anthony DiBella to Insights, the realm of political talk shows.

In this way to Tg2 it might come Antonio Preziosi, share Forza Italia, leaving Rai Parliament, perhaps to Carboni. The League will not give up the direction of the regional newspapers as well as the radio, just as Rai News could remain at FdI. mario orpheus would be stable at Tg3. As for the direction of Entertainment, Stefano Coletta should leave it to Marcello Ciannamea, in League share. While the Melonian would land at the Day Time Angelo Mellone.

From Fabio Fazio and its transmission will be discussed in the next board of directors, but from the conductor’s words, last Sunday live, there was an air of profound detachment. A program on La Nove would be looming for him. See also Ticks are back, watch out for bites and the diseases they transmit to humans - breaking latest news