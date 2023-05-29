hypothesis “tracer liquid” (used by plumbers)

The first thought went to one of the by now frequent “demonstrative” actions based on paints against monuments and fountains in Italy, in the name of environmental protection. Or perhaps one of too many acts of vandalism and rudeness by some tourists. Yet another disfigurement at the delicate beauty of Venice, the one noticed this morning in the heart of the city, just below the Rialto Bridge, where many have reported the presence of a fluorescent green patch, and hypotheses about causes and reasons have followed one another. Some citizens reported it, around 9:30, who notified the local police. But unlike other green blitzes, there was no vindication of the act. The lagoon city, like every Sunday, was overrun by tourists, and today it also hosted the ‘Vogalongà, a non-competitive regatta along the lagoon, with almost 2,000 rowing boats that also crossed the Grand Canal and skimmed the ‘ phosphorescent spot.

Green water in Venice, what happened?

As with other cases of this kind, the hunt for those responsible began, but above all to ascertain whether that liquid could be toxic or in any case harmful to the lagoon waters. The Prefect, Michele Di Bari, has convened an urgent meeting at the police station, with the forces of order, local police, firefighters and the regional agency for the environment, who took the samples from the water.

No claims

From the first data, the one poured at Rialto would be a sort of absolutely harmless “tracer”, the so-called ‘fluorescinà, or a liquid that is introduced into pipes or urban drains in the event of a water leak, to understand its journey. No situation of danger, therefore, for the health of the population. Alarms for such a situation had occurred not long ago in an irrigation ditch in Rozzano (Milan), and a few years earlier on Lake Como, where works were being carried out on the sewers.

Intensified vigilance

In any case, Di Bari, in agreement with the lagoon commissioner, Michele Masciopinto, has ordered an intensification of supervision in the lagoon area, to monitor any critical issues and prevent further similar episodes. While the search continues, a new meeting has been called for tomorrow. The green patch that appeared today brought to light from the archives an almost identical artistic provocation, dated 1968, also made in Venice in the name of environmental protection, as part of the Art Biennale. It was the Argentine artist Nicolas Garcia Uriburu who, aboard a boat, traveled the entire Grand Canal throwing into the water a pigment that made the microorganisms present in the water phosphorescent, making it a phosphorescent green colour. His art was inspired by the ‘Land Art’ movement, which saw Oppenhiem and Christo as exponents.

The previous

A spectacular operation, which invited us to take care of the environment, using a color, green in fact, a symbol of universal ecology, and which Uriburu repeated several times in his career until his death in 2016. Other similar performances were completed in 1989, when the water of one of the fountains surrounding the pyramid of the Grand Louvre and that of the Trocadero fountain in Paris were colored green. An experiment that was repeated in the waters of the East River in New York. On the Riachuelo, a small tributary of the Rio della Plata close to the La Boca neighborhood in Buenos Aires, the performance was created in collaboration with Greenpeace for World Water Day in 2010. In September 2011 he threw green dye on the Weser River in Bremen (Germany).

