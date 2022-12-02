«Those who have problems with thyroid must pay particular attention to optimizing the amount of iodine taken through the diet“. This is stated by the professor Silvia Migliaccio, specialist in Endocrinology and Nutrition, president of the Italian Food Society. «In Italy – he says – we have a lack of iodine in the area and therefore dietary supplementation is important».

Thyroid diseases are very frequent in the population. According to current estimates by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, one in 3,000 newborns is born with a form of thyroid disease. In adulthood, women are much more prone to thyroid disease than men: a woman has 20% chance of developing thyroid problems in your lifetime.

Iodine-rich foods

But what are the elements rich in iodine that I can help the proper functioning of the thyroid? «Fish naturally contains iodine – says Migliaccio – Everything that is present in the sea and crops near the sea acquire the right amount of iodine from the soil. But more appropriate way to prevent its deficiency is the use of iodized salteasily available in almost all its supermarkets».

But why iodine?

The correct function of the thyroid gland is ensured by an adequate nutritional intake of iodine. Iodine, in the form of iodide, is absorbed by the thyroid and chemically combined with the amino acid tyrosine to synthesize thyroid hormone.

The necessary daily intake is estimated by the ISS in 150 and/day. However, the presence of this element in food and water is highly variable and often too scarce compared to human needs.

Iodine deficiency, «one of the most serious public health problems» according to estimates by the World Health Organization, it translates into various pathologies, more or less serious depending on age and gender, such as hyper or hypo production of thyroid hormone by the gland.