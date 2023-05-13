I, a mother on the front line against stigma (13/05/2023)

“We have to talk about it, exchange information: if we move, things can change and if we are followed, everything can be overcome”. That’s how he thinks Natalia Barillaripresident of Dragonfly Family Association of Psychic Suffering Friends, association of Catanzaro that deals with giving support and complement to medicine in the field of mental health and discomfort; in collaboration with the day center of the Mental Health Center – CSM of the city, for example, this reality has organized music therapy courses for users. Barillari approached activism in the field of rights and awareness of mental disorders for a personal reason: as a child and then as an adolescent, her son needed support in this sense; now the young man, now an adult, is well and works in the armed forces. “My son’s problems arose when he was four years old, following my separation from his father,” recalls the president. «Not so much for the fact itself as because the other parent did not respect the agreements and, in essence, disappeared. At a certain point, I realized that I was a mother, not a psychologist or psychiatrist, and that I needed a professional figure». So the woman turned to the neuropsychiatry of Catanzaro, where the child was followed by a psychologist. «In adolescence there was another stop», Barillari continues, «panic crises and anxiety began; the school didn’t acknowledge this situation of his and, at the same time, my separation ended in legal proceedings, so he also had to testify in court”. During her journey to help her son, her mother realized that so many people were having difficulty dealing with mental health issues. “The first time I entered the neuropsychiatry of Catanzaro, there was another mother, who immediately stood up and turned her back to me for the entire time I was there,” Barillari says. «I understood that I had to help my son, but also give something to others: I began to get educated, to embark on a path myself. Thus was born the idea of ​​giving birth to the association, also with the help of a psychiatrist, with whom I was taking a course in naturopathy. I always say that I have had two lives, one completely different than the other. Today I am a member of councils, of the National Union of Mental Health Associations – Unasam and I try to give my contribution to local realities”. In the Calabrian hinterland, in fact, the stigma is still strongly rooted, so much so that some people never leave their homes. “There is a lack of support for families, a relationship that should exist with social and health activities and with the Third Sector”, concludes Barillari. “I always tell my story, because I want to show that we can go on: my son now has a normal life, but I have dedicated myself to it with all my heart”.