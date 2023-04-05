Dear reader, the National Vaccine Prevention Plan provides and recommends the following vaccines for your age:
– vaccine for theseasonal flu to be performed every year
– Vaccine antipneumococcal conjugate
– vaccine for Herpes Zoster (two doses or one dose depending on the type of vaccine)
– vaccination booster tetanus–diphtheria–whooping cough if not performed in the last ten years
Vaccinations in adults
Remember that almost all Regions have a digitized vaccination register, accessible through an ASL Prevention Department, which should summarize your vaccination status.
Send your questions to [email protected]
* Alessandro Rossi is Head of the Bureau of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (SIMG).