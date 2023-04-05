Home Health I am 75 years old and I no longer remember which vaccinations I have had in my life. What could I do again today?
Health

I am 75 years old and I no longer remember which vaccinations I have had in my life. What could I do again today?

by admin
I am 75 years old and I no longer remember which vaccinations I have had in my life. What could I do again today?

Dear reader, the National Vaccine Prevention Plan provides and recommends the following vaccines for your age:
vaccine for theseasonal flu to be performed every year
Vaccine antipneumococcal conjugate
vaccine for Herpes Zoster (two doses or one dose depending on the type of vaccine)
– vaccination booster tetanusdiphtheriawhooping cough if not performed in the last ten years

Vaccinations in adults

Remember that almost all Regions have a digitized vaccination register, accessible through an ASL Prevention Department, which should summarize your vaccination status.

Send your questions to [email protected]

* Alessandro Rossi is Head of the Bureau of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (SIMG).

See also  High cholesterol? A new pill (of bempedoic acid) will help reduce it: the new therapy

You may also like

Healthcare: the new Emergency-Urgency – Healthcare medical department...

No improvement in drug supply security through restrictions...

Searches by the Guardia di Finanza in the...

Sick leave at record high! – Health education

Psoriasis, European green light for the tablet that...

“Today half the world’s population is at risk...

Despite the increase in contributions, there are hardly...

“Big Brother Vip”, Nikita reconciles with his parents

Underwear: How germs feel most comfortable in the...

Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized again at San Raffaele. He’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy