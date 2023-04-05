Dear reader, the National Vaccine Prevention Plan provides and recommends the following vaccines for your age:

– vaccine for theseasonal flu to be performed every year

– Vaccine antipneumococcal conjugate

– vaccine for Herpes Zoster (two doses or one dose depending on the type of vaccine)

– vaccination booster tetanus–diphtheria–whooping cough if not performed in the last ten years

Vaccinations in adults 06 October 2022



Remember that almost all Regions have a digitized vaccination register, accessible through an ASL Prevention Department, which should summarize your vaccination status.

* Alessandro Rossi is Head of the Bureau of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (SIMG).